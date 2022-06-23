Electro-Rock Act NITE Released A New Angst-Filled, Trauma-Fueled Pop Banger And We Have the Pleasure Of Exclusively Premiering The Video.

NITE – “Falling Apart” [Video Exclusive Premiere]

RIYL: Secret Machines and darkwave

What else you should know: We’ve enjoyed what the Mendes twins do as NITE for years. The electronic-tinged rock band continues to expand its sound and has given us the exclusive premiere of its new single, “Falling Apart.”

Ahead of an East Coast tour in July, they twins are unleashing a near-four-minute blitz. Backed by their live drummer Phil Helms, Kyle and Myles do not hide their love of post-punk, electro and crunchy guitars. There’s an industrial-like tinge to this as well. It’s an angry pop tune that doesn’t reduce itself to Cheez Whiz.

“‘Falling Apart’ is a lament, a desperate cry for help from self-doubt and depression-a shared trauma to many,” says their publicity statement. “The protagonist’s world is crumbling as the distorted synths, angsty guitars and driving beat impel his anxiety and rage to the very end.”

And for the video, “We wanted to encapsulate our love of comic books, goth rock and electronic music. Inspired by ‘The Batman Who Laughs,” we took leather straps and drove spikes through them and wrapped them across our eyes. They symbolize how depression can blind you from being able to see anything good in yourself or in the world around you. Our hope is that this song will resonate with people and be a reminder that no one should be alone in a time of need.”

Repeat listens to “Falling Apart” make this writer proclaim it’s quite obvious the Mendes twins have spent a lot of time with programming and live instrumentation. Not relying heavily on keyboards or loops to keep their songs together, they know how to make great pop hooks. But they’re kind of hooks you remember, not simply fuel your next dancing marathon at a club.

NITE continues to strive to be much more than a great North Texas act. With sharing stages with their heroes and contemporaries and busting their chops on tour, they are bound to be much more than a great North Texas act.

