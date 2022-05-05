A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In March 2022.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

We did it Dallas, we got into the triple digits.

Well, rounding up, anyway. Still, the bar was indeed raised, as March 2022 was the highest- spending month in the history of this series. Attribute it to the beginning of spring, the ever-growing population and bleak world events — there was a lot to drink about in March.

With hockey and basketball season in full swing, American Airlines Center understandably topped the list once again. Plus, the venue saw events such as John Mulaney’s comeback and Elton John’s farewell tour. Let’s hear it for two bad bitches named John at different milestones of their career.

We hate to have a boring intro for this series, but nothing really switched up since last month. This is a top 20 that we’ve seen over and over again with the exception of Jack and Ginger’s and 77 Degrees, two bars on the same property in Henderson Avenue. The last we’ve seen these spots breaking the top 20 was in November of 2020, in which they raked in $255,167. Now they’re up to $531,902, so it looks like it should be a good year for them.

We’re looking forward to see what other uncommon bars or restaurants will make it to the list in the coming months, as well as how soon $100 million will be the normal average.

Now pour yourself a drink and cheers to triple digits.

LEVY PREMIUM FOODSERVICE, L.L.C (American Airlines Center): $1,524,251

2. BOTTLED BLONDE DALLAS, LLC: $1,066,092

3. SC BEVERAGE COMPANY (Omni Dallas Convention Center): $909,726

4. DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $894,130

5. HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: $830,867

6. NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE, LTD.: $817,143

7. SALC, INC. (Hilton Anatole): $812,732

8. CLUB OPERATIONS LLC (Cowboy’s Red River): $756,483

9. MAGNOLIA DISCO CORPORATION (Roundup Saloon): $687,803

10. MS ATWELL, LLC (Vidorra): $674,137

11. FAUTE DE MIEUX CORP & 4217 OAKLAWN LTD (Biernat’s Restaurant): $618,246

12. DD BEVCO, LLC (AT&T Discovery District): $600,826

13. OL BEVERAGE HOLDINGS, LLC (Ojos Locos Sports Cantina): $578,653

14. DALLAS REGENCY, LLC: $574,073

15. GREEN LIGHT DTX LLC: $571,515

16. BOOMERJACK’S ADDISON, LLC: $567,840

17. BDS RESTAURANT, INC. (Baby Dolls Topless Saloon): $547,570

18. 1933 ELM, LLC (True Kitchen & Kocktails/Flair Cocktail Lounge): $538,404

19. GUSH, INC. (Javier’s Restaurant): $532,715

20. DALLAS JACK SEVENTY SEVEN LLC (Jack and Ginger’s/77 Degrees): $531,902

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in March 2022: $99,593,838

February 2022 total:$82,939,844