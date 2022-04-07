We’re Celebrating The Historic National Beer Day With A Modern Brew — A Blonde Ale. Approachable And Smooth, It’s A Good Start For New Drinkers.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on The Prima Diva from Siren Rock Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about The Prima Diva

Style: Blonde Ale

ABV: 5.2%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 22

Color: Yellow Gold

Proper Glassware: Shaker Pint

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

Welcome to National Beer Day! Wait…you don’t know what National Beer Day is? No, it isn’t some randomly proclaimed day like National Naked Gardening Day or National Popcorn Day (yes, those are real — look them up). This day has historical significance.

The year was 1933 and FDR was President. The nation had finally woken up to the perils of the 13-year Grand Experiment that was Prohibition. On March 22, 1933, FDR signed into law the Cullen-Harrison Act which legalized the sale of low alcohol beer for the first time since Jan 20, 1920 — the start of Prohibition. The act went into effect April 7, 1933 and started the post-Prohibition era.

So, on this National Beer Day I’m drinking The Prima Diva from Siren Rock Brewing Co in Rockwall. It’s blonde ale and that’s fun because, like so many other beer styles today, it wasn’t even a thing in 1933. Let’s see if this modern brew measures up to the gravity of today’s beer history, shall we?

Background on Blonde Ale

Blonde ale is relatively new style of beer — a product of the young American craft beer scene and designed as something of a replacement for lagers in a brewery’s lineup. A typical blonde is easy-drinking and void of any aggressive flavors, with only a slightly sweet malt-forward profile and just enough hops to balance. The hops may be from any region of the world and present a wide variety of aromas. This style makes a great gateway beer for newer beer aficionados to move away from the less-flavorful macro-breweryAmerican lagers into the broader –and sometimes less intimidating — world of American craft beer.

Appearance

Prima Diva pours a mostly clear yellow gold with a fluffy looking white head. I say mostly clear because it has the appearance of a thin film to it, sort of like antique glass, where you can see through it but things aren’t quite clear. There is also a fun smokey effect that appears floating in the middle of the beer at the end of the pour and looks kind of like the thin, wispy streamers of smoke rising from a dying camp fire.

Aroma

The can says Prima Diva has a light, bready malt character and that’s no lie. While it is light, it is also dominant. The breadiness is accented by citrus and lemon. The longer I smell the more I feel like there is a lowkey herbal thing going on as well but I can’t define the specifics. Regardless, this is fairly non-aggressive and thoroughly enjoyable.

Flavor

Prima Diva has a smooth start and leads with the bready malt character again. This is faintly herbal bread in a glass with a splash of citrus mixed in. The medium finish is oddly darker at it’s core and feels almost harsh but stops short of unpleasant.

Mouthfeel

Prima Diva has an easy-going medium-low body punched up with medium carbonation that lends a bright pop to an already light beer. It’s a little sticky on the cheeks and gums, clinging to those places longer.

Overall Impression

The Prima Diva has been a thoroughly appropriate beer for National Beer Day!

Light and approachable, just the kind of beer a person would want to wash down years without beer. At 5.2 percent it is still 2 full points higher than a legal beer from 1933 but low enough to make it more than okay to have more than one.

The lightly hopped, malt forward nature of this fun brew makes a great choice for a Happy Pint with friends after work now that we can do that again or something to pair your dinner.

While I was surprised by darker, bolder flavor on the finish, that doesn’t detract from this beer so much as set it slightly apart from the numerous other blonde ales on the DFW beer scene today. The moderate harshness to that followed finish is my only real issue with Prima Diva. While I didn’t find it unpleasant, it certainly worked against the smooth, non-aggressive nature I expect in the style.

You could do a lot worse than Prima Diva as your choice to celebrate this great beer anniversary.

Happy National Beer Day!

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Siren Rock Brewing Co’s The Prima Diva a 6.5

All photos by Bob Floyd.

Previous On Tap Reviews:

• Revolver’s Sangre y Miel: 10.

• Lakewood Brewing’s Salted Caramel Temptress: 10.

• Peticolas’ Royal Scandal: 10.

• Community’s Mosaic IPA: 10.

• Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Freak Flag: 10.

• Peticolas’ Velvet Hammer: 10.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Boysenbarrel: 10.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Legion: 10.

• Community’s Legion: 10.

• Martin House River Horse: 9.75.

• Four Bullets’ What Are the Odds: 9.5.

• BrainDead’s Fill in the Blancs: 9.5.

• Oak Highlands’ Freaky Deaky: 9.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Birthday Sasquatch: 9.5.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Full Grown Scallywag: 9.5.

• On Rotation’s Flocculation of Seagulls: 9.5.

• Braindead Brewing’s P-Wing: 9.5.

• Lakewood Brewing Company’s Coconut Temptress: 9.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Barrel Aged Four Swords: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Saint Dymphna: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Lost Epic: 9.5.

• Community’s Ascension Porter: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Temptress: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Goatman: 9.5.

• Community’s Public Ale: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Thrilla in Brazilla: 9.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s SMaSHY: 9.25

• BrainDead Brewing’s Galactic Federation of Might: 9.25

• On Rotation’s Lingonberry Sahti: 9.25.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s The Morrigan: 9.25.

• On Rotation’s Jalapeno Saison: 9.

• Woodcreek’s Bourbon Barrel Bock: 9.

• Manhattan Project Beer Company’s Christmas Coalition: 9

• Peticolas’ Same Time Next Year: 9.

• Lakewood’s Double Chocolate Temptress: 9.

• Braindead Brewing Company’s Dr. Dreipricot: 9.

• Manhattan Project’s Black Matter: 9.

• Lakewood’s Wild Manimal: 9.

• Manhattan Project Beer Company’s Necessary Evil: 9.

• Revolver’s Blood & Honey: 9.

• Funky Picnic’s Funny Accent: 9.

• Martin House’s Imperial Texan: 9.

• Division Brewing’s Smokin’ Jack-o’s: 9.

• Community Beer Co.’s Medical Grade Haze: 9.

• Wild Acre’s Mondlift: 9.

• Community’s Trinity Tripel: 9.

• Outfit Brewing’s Cole: 9.

• Peticolas’ Irish Goodbye: 9.

• Four Corners’ Block Party Porter: 9.

• Bankhead Brewing Co.’s Giggle Water: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Belgian Dubbel: 9.

• Manhattan Project’s Wise Monkeys: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Poblano Paradise: 8.75.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest: 8.75.

• Lakewood Brewing Company IPA: 8.75.

• Small Brewpub’s Black Pepper Pils: 8.5.

• Siren Rock’s The Magnetic Muse: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Ghost Of Alfred Brown: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Easy Peasy IPA: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Passiflora: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Oak Cliff Coffee Ale: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Wit ‘N Wild: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Rock Ryder: 8.5.

• 903’s Czech Style Pilsner: 8.5.

• Rahr’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Raspberry Temptress: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Prime Minister: 8.25.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Winter Warmer: 8.25.

• Noble Rey Brewing’s Barampus: 8.25.

• Martin House’s Possum Kingdom Pilsner: 8.25.

• Community Beer Company’s Brett’s Get It On: 8.25.

• Bankhead Brewing Company’s Aoogah!: 8.25.

• Lakewood’s Peach Artsy Tarsty: 8.25.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Clandestine: 8.

• Lakewood Brewing Grand Allowance: 8.

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Hairpin: 8

• Peticolas’ Golden Opportunity: 8

• Three Nations’ Devout (Mexican Chocolate): 8

• White Rock Brewing Co.’s White Rock IPA: 8

• Collective Brewing Project’s Cup O’ Sumpin Raspberry Lemonade: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Smash Experiment: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Greenbelt Farmhouse Ale: 8.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Company’s Dixon’s Dunkelweizen: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Panther Island’s Road Trip Snacks: 8.

• Community’s Texas Helles: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Don Law Brown Ale: 8.

• On Rotation’s Moar Blackberry: 8.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Worth the Wait: 8.

• Franconia’s Silver Star Bock: 8

• Manhattan Project Beer Co.’s Oktoberfest: 8.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Paleta de Mango: 8.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Doctor’s Orders: 8.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Company’s Galactic Haze: 8.

• Lakewood’s Thread Spinner: 8.

• Bishop Cider Co.’s Sour Cherry: 8.

• Texas Ale Project 50 Ft. Jackrabbit: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewing’ Nine Volt: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Payne Pils: 8.

• Noble Rey’s Bridesmaid’s Tears: 8.

• Collective Brewing’s Urban Funk House: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Cannoneer: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Sixth Floor: 8.

• Lakewood’s All Call: 8.

• Windmills Brewery’s Cole’s Porter: 8.

• Oak Highlands’ Golden Mustache: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Crackin’ Up: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Play Date: 8.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s 11th Anniversary Russian Imperial Stout: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Belgian Tripel: 8.

• Noble Rey’s SteamPunk: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Citra On Top: 8.

• 3 Nations’ Switchyard: 8.

• TUPPS’ DDH IPA Series 16: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Hissy Fit: 8.

• BrainDead’s Gritz: 8.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Inspiration : 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Fisticuffs: 8.

• Lakewood’s Punkel: 8.

• Four Corners’ El Chingon IPA: 8.

• New Main Brewing’s Thundersnow: 8.

• Martin House’s Day Break: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s GOURDzilla: 8.

• Peticolas’ The Duke (Aged 12 Months): 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Neato Bandito: 8.

• Steam Theory’s Hops Against Humanity: 8

• Revolver’s Bock: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Sasquatch: 8.

• Peticolas’ Wintervention: 8.

• Division Brewing’s Distant Cousin: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Brunch Money: 8.

• Martin House’s Salsa Verde: 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Spinning Mule Robust Porter: 8.

• Lakewood’s Holiday Bonus: 8.

• Lakewood’s Hop Trapp: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s The Woofus: 7.75

• Four Corners Brewing Company Homie Brew: 7.75.

• Community Beer Company’s Snickerdoodle: 7.75.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s High Point: 7.75.

• Cedar Creek’s Grapefruit Haze: 7.75.

• Martin House Brewing’s Big Hoppa: 7.75.

• TUPPS Full Grown Man: 7.75.

• 3 Nations American Wit: 7.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Dapper Apple: 7.75.

• 903 Brewers’ Kilt Switch: 7.5.

• Turning Point Beer’s Bockstreet Boys: 7.5.

• Chimera Dirty Dog: 7.5.

• 3 Nations Brewing Company’s Imperial Milk Stout: 7.5.

• Legal Draft’s Accused Amber Lager: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Reserve Tart Cherry Berliner Weisse: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Stars Above: 7.5.

• Odd Muse Brewing Company’s Opulence (We Has It): 7.5

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Frooty Tang: 7.5.

• Martin House Brewing’s Pretzel Stout: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Prickly Pear Wheat Ale: 7.5.

• Texas Ale Project’s Good To Go: 7.5.

• Bitter Sisters’ Knock Out: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ Notorious O.A.T.: 7.5.

• Noble Rey Golden Rey With Raspberries and Ginger: 7.5.

• On Rotation Saved By The Belma: 7.5.

• True Vine’s Unicorn’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Four Bullets Brewery’s Royal Flush: 7.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Hop Seeker: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ El Super Bee: 7.5.

• TUPPS’ Full Grown Jack: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Hopochondria: 7.5.

• Three Nations GPA: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Rubberneck Red: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Antigoon’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Community’s Texas Pils: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Zomer Pils: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Dankosaurus: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek Brewery Clover Kicker: 7.25.

• Noble Rey Sex In A Canoe: 7.25.

• Legal Draft Beer Company Free & Clear: 7.25.

• Oak Highlands Brewery’s Oktoberfest.: 7.25.

• Westlake Brewing Company’s Y’All Star IPA: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Snap’D: 7.

• Panther Island Brewing’s Cannonball 7.

• Noble Rey’s European Vacation: 7

• Unlawful Assembly’s Public Dissent: 7.

• Deep Ellum Rye Pils: 7.

• Union Bear’s Amber Red Ale: 7.

• Turning Point Beer’s Silent Treatment: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Ranch Style: 7.

• 3 Nations Mango SMASH IPA: 7.

• Legal Draft Chief Justice Stout: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Pantera Golden Ale: 7.

• Legal Draft’s Black Letter Law: 7.

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Mother Night: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Imperial Saison: 7.

• Manhattan Project’s Plutonium-239: 7.

• Panther Island Brewing’s Sweet Fang: 7.

• Backcountry’s Texas IPA: 7.

• Shannon Brewing Co.’s Lucha Libre Mexican Lager: 7.

• Backcountry’s Double IPA: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Billy Jenkins: 7.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Great Hall Hefe: 7.

• Rahr’s Visionary: 7.

• Shannon Brewing’s Irish Cream Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Guava Good: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’ Northbound 75: 7.

• Rahr & Sons’ Iron Joe: 7.

• BrainDead’s I Like Harvey IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s Turtle Power: 7.

• Three Nations Brewing Co.’s Texas Gold Chili Lime: 7.

• Collective’s Petite Golden Sour: 7.

• Shannon’s Chocolate Stout: 7.

• Trinity Forest Brewing Company’s Blonde Ale: 7.

• BrainDead’s Red Ale: 7.

• Community’s Razzy Raspberry Witbier: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway Blonde Ale: 7.

• Bearded Eel’s Purple Unicorn: 7.

• Noble Rey’s Off The Leash: 7.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s Irish Red: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Somethin’ Shady: 7.

• Deep Ellum IPA: 7.

• Cedar Creek’s The Lawn Ranger: 7.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s Cellarman’s Reserve IPA (Amarillo).: 7.

• Lakewood’s Till & Toil: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Town Squared: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ The Chosen One: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ Sugar On Top: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway XPA: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Work’s Quakertown Stout: 7.

• Revolver’s High Brass: 7.

• Community’s Pale Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Chump Change: 7.

• Shanning Brewing Co.’s Mór IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s River House: 7.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Sir William’s Brown Ale: 7.

• Community’s Funnel Cake Ale: 7.

• Audacity’s Boss Raptor IPA: 7.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Co.’s Fire Engine Red: 7

• Texas Ale Project’s Hawaiian Roadrunner: 6.75.

• Whistle Post’s Shoofly Coconut Lime Ale: 6.75.

• Community Brewing Company’s Silly Gose: 6.75

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Feisty Blonde: 6.75

• Martin House’s Queen of the Mist (Prickly Pear): 6.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works Land Yacht IPA: 6.5

• Three Nations Texas Xmas Hazelnut Ale: 6.5.

• Texas Ale Project’s Texas Blood: 6.5

• Martin House’s The Juice: 6.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Mom Azacca: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ La Lechuza: 6.5.

• Revolver’s Ironhead IPA: 6.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Trot Line: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ Celebración: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ Operation Collaboration: 6.5.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Pumpkin Ale: 6.5.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Nightwatch: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ The Duke: 6.5.

• Celestial Beerworks’ Topwater Buzz: 6.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Double Brown Stout : 6.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Maui Wowie: 6.25.

• On Rotation’s Mexican Barleywine: 6.25.

• Thirsty Bro Brewing Co.’s Sweet Cherry Blonde: 6

• On Rotation’s Darjeeling Tea Session Ale: 6.

• Wild Acre’s Tarantula Hawk: 6.

• Martin House’s Kafkaesque: 6.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Mill Gold: 6.

• Martin House’s Melted: Salted Caramel & Waffle Cone Ice Cream Ale: 6.

• Brutal Beerworks’ Mother Heffer: 6.

• Four Bullets’ All In IPA: 6.

• Rollertown Beerwork’s Rollertown Light: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Tweedleyum: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Off With Your Red: 6.

• Legal Draft’s Legal Holiday: 6.

• Rahr & Sons’ Angry Santa: 6.

• Cedar Creek’s Elliott’s Phoned Home Pale Ale: 6

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Lakefire: 6

• Armadillo Ale Works’ WunderMelon: 6

• Cobra Brewing Company’s Dawn of the Dank: 6

• Deep Ellum Pale Ale: 6

• Lakewood’s Troll Toll: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Hell Below: 5.5.

• Lakewood’s La Dame Du Lac: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer: 5.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Imperial Pastry Sour Ale: 5.

• Woodcreek’s Lakeside Cerveza: 5.

• Legal Draft Beer Company’s Smash & Grab IPA: 5.

• Martin House Cuvee Pumpkin Latte: 5.

• Intrinsic’s Crunktoberfest: 5.

• Martin House’s Mind On My Money: 5.

• 903 Brewers’ The Land Of Milk And Honey: 5.

• Deep Ellum’s Numb Comfort: 5.

• TUPPS’ Day Off: 4.75.

• 3 Nations’ Lady Luck Horchata Ale: 4.5.

• Four Bullets’ Black Jack Brown: 4.5.

• Audacity’s Checkered Past: 4.

• Four Corners Heart O’ Texas: 4.

• Audacity’s Sunset Boulevard: 4.

• Bitter Sisters’ Hot Temper: 4.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s IPA: 4.

• Grapevine’s Monarch: 4.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Candy Shandy: 4.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ Slim Sweetness: 3.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ O’Carrol’s Irish Red: 3.

• Twin Peaks’ Dirty Blonde: 3.

• Franconia Wheat: 3.

• 903 Brewers’ Mythical Creatures: 2.5.

• Miller Lite: 1.