Celebrate Black Girl Magic In Deep Ellum, Treat Your Mother To A Glamorous Brunch in Bishop Arts, Sample DFW’s Best With Dallas Observer And More.

With temperatures reaching the 90-degree mark and severe storm threats every week, it’s clear that spring has officially sprung in North Texas. For us, spring means picnics, sweet treats and of course, brunch. Brunch is the ideal weekend activity if you don’t want to get up insanely early, but you don’t want to stay out super late either. Luckily, Dallas is filled with opportunities to grab your friends and grub.

Fresh off his Academy Award win for Best Documentary for his film Summer of Soul, Questlove is partnering with the Dallas Symphony for a performance and brunch celebration of hip-hop at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Questlove, frontman and drummer for the iconic hip-hop group The Roots, will present his performance with an immersive projection-mapped experience from two Dallas creatives, Jeremy Biggers and JM Rizzi in collaboration with Eric Tric and Alda Boyd. Biggers is a multidisciplinary artist, whose skills range from drawing, painting and graphic design. He’s partnered with lucrative brands like Nike, the Dallas Mavericks, Vice and the Dallas Cowboys. One of his most recognizable works is the Selena mural at Top Ten records in Oak Cliff. The Brooklyn-born, Dallas-based Rizzi has painted murals in New York, Borås, Sweden and China. He describes his paintings as a “…search of a shifting visual language able to convey Rizzi’s own unique story, an inner tale transcending words.”

In addition to an impressive musical and artistic lineup, the event will benefit local nonprofits, Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Big Thought. Currently in its 45th season, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre is the fourth-largest Black dance company in the U.S. and the oldest operating dance company in Dallas. Meanwhile, Big Thought’s mission is to empower marginalized young people by providing community and educational resources. They aim to “close the opportunity gap” by empowering marginalized communities and equipping them with essential skills.

Good eats, good music and good causes. We love to see it.

In addition to Questlove’s hip-hop brunch, Dallas is absolutely bursting with fun brunch events for everyone — including our friends who think 11 a.m. is still too early for the weekend.

AfroTrap Brunch

Amora Ultra Lounge has got you covered each Saturday with hookah, mimosas, green tea shots and chicken and waffles. Music will be supplied by DJ Rocket, DJ Guwop, DJ Rell and DJ Yung K. Tickets for this event tend to sell out early, so be sure to snag yours early in the week.

Brunch On The West End

Grab your Sunday best and your besties for a weekly Downtown Dallas brunch experience at 3 Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails. Some menu offerings include shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, breakfast tacos, chicken fried steak and sourdough French toast. Specialty drinks and mimosas will be available all throughout the event, along with bar and patio seating.

Black Girl Magic Drag Brunch

Join DJ Dezi 5 at Booty’s in Deep Ellum on April 10 for a high-energy celebration of Dallas’ glamorous Black queens. The event will showcase six queens who will keep the fun going all afternoon with host Barbie Davenport Dupree. Attendees can expect yummy brunch food, cocktails, and of course, bubbles. Dallas’ drag scene is thriving right now, so look out for more drag brunches occurring this spring.

Wake and Bake Sunday Brunch

Six Springs Tavern in Richardson is hosting this open mic meets brunch event on April 10. The event kicks off with an open mic session with Tin Travis followed by a performance by Dallas’ Justin Pickard. The event kicks off a 3 p.m., ideal for people who like to sleep in.

The Morning After, a Dallas Observer Brunch

Join the Dallas Observer at City Hall Plaza on April 23 for the 6th annual brunch sampling event. Dallas Observer posted a menu preview on Instagram that features blackened shrimp and grits from “Asian Cajun” eatery Krio and petite croissant French toast soufflé from Harlowe MXM. Postino, El Fenix and JuiceLand are among other food offerings. The event will boast a bloody Mary bar featuring Ketel One Vodka and Austin’s Bloody Revolution.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Treat the mother figure in your life to a luxurious moment at Crowned by Nikita Beauty Salon in Bishop Arts on May 7. Indulge in cinnamon and brown sugar chicken and waffles, an omelet bar and a mimosa bar in between self-care sessions. There will be soft glam makeup, blowout and silk press services and a gift bag included with your ticket.