From Chart-Toppers To Street-Rockers, The Top 100 Songs Released By North Texas Musicians In 2019 Set A High Regional Standard. (Again.)

Here’s a take you won’t get elsewhere about the music Dallas produced in 2019: It was par for the course.

Sounds insane, right?

Except, well, it isn’t.

In the coming days, we’ll zoom out some on this post’s exercise and share our top songs of the ’10s at large — all 10 years of ’em. Among other things we’ve learned while compiling that list? That the ’10s have largely been an under-recognized Golden Era for Dallas-tied musicians: All throughout the decade, a varied roster of Dallas-tied artists have managed to top the national charts while also progressing the local scene.

That’s something, ain’t it?

It is! And 2019 was mostly a microcosm of that: We saw locally connected pop stars like Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers get the kind of nationwide radio airplay most could only dream of; we watched Dallas trap stars Yella Beezy, Trapboy Freddy and Cuban Doll continue to establish themselves on a national scale; we listened in as acts like Leon Bridges, Maren Morris and Paul Cauthen kept on blending genre lines; we witnessed Power Trip continue blowing metal fans’ minds; we witnessed newcomers like Kaash Paige and Oscar DeLaughter establish themselves; and we heard acts like Mountain of Smoke, Nervous Curtains and Motorcade demand acclaim well beyond city limits.

It was a good year for Dallas music, for sure.

We can say that confidently, too: We listened to literally thousands of songs when considering the following collection. If we learned anything, it’s that Dallas’ music scene has real depth. Harder than choosing the Top 20 songs of 2019 was choosing the acts that got into slots 100 through 81; if you could hear songs 101 through 200 on this list, I swear, you’d still be impressed by Dallas’ talent.

But this, the list you’re about to read? Well, it’s the cream of the crop.

Want to hear a playlist of this year’s selections? Of the 100 chosen, 98 are on Spotify:

Appreciate it for what it is: The best music released by North Texas-connected artists in the last 12 months.

(For our fellow nerds out there, here’s last year’s list for comparison.)

The 100 Best Dallas Songs Of 2019.

100. Jahn Dough feat. M3cca – “Match My Crazy”

99. The Ends — “Lurking”

98. Black Taffy – “Moonscape”

97. Unity-TX – “Ruckus”

96. Adam & The Figurines – “Higher”

95. Jay Luse feat K!d and Coach Tev — “Bishop”

94. Clover The Girl – “Even If It Hurts”

93. Seysei – “Hopeless Crush”

92. Flower Child – “Spadistic Explosion”

91. Steve Gnash – “Las Colinas, Pt. 1”

90. Starfruit – “Still A Baby”

89. Rakim Al Jabbaar feat. Calvin Taylor – “Dallas”

88. Electric Tongues – “Time Machine”

87. Jacob Metcalf – “Run The Other Way”

86. The Happy Alright – “Next 2 Me”

85. Daniel Markham – “Don’t It Feel So Good”

84. Nicholas Altobelli – “Odd Numbers”

83. Sadfacethuggin – “Toxic”

82. The 40 Acre Mule – “16 Days”

81. Air Review – “People Say Things Change”

80. Will Johnson – “Cornelius”

79. Ben Kweller – “Heart Attack Kid”

78. Medicine Man Revival – “Work It Out”

77. The Roomsounds – “Take Me As I Am”

76. E.B. The Younger – “When The Time Comes”

75. Charley Crockett – “Borrowed Time”

74. Sudie — “Played”

73. Pinkish Black – “Until”

72. Bad Sports – “Don’t Deserve Love”

71. Mystery Skulls – Don’t Fuck With My Money”

70. Tony Ferraro – “There Is A Light”

69. Luna Luna – “Commitment”

68. Ariel & The Culture – “Walk Out”

67. Siberian Traps – “Icarus”

66. Mega Drive — “Gun Hag”

65. Ottoman Turks – “Glass Bottles”

64. Devourment — “Cognitive Sedation Butchery”

63. Kyoto Lo-Fi – “Flowering Boulder”

62. B. Anderson – “O.M.G.”

61. Emotional Xan – “12 a.m.”

60. Bastards of Soul – “Waiting Time”

59. Lorelei K – “I Watched U”

58. Jayson Lyric feat. Charles K & 7 Tha Great – “Special Occasion”

57. Ian Salazar – “Hey Lover”

56. Neon Indian – “Toyota Man”

55. Leon Bridges & Khruangbin – “Texas Sun”

54. Razorbumps – “Teach Me Somethin’ New”

53. Son of Stan – “Hostage”

52. Alex Harris – “Top Five”

51. The Angelus — “The Young Birds”

50. Jiggy Green – “Crew”

49. Parachuter – “Chemistry”

48. Vandoliers – “Sixteen Years”

47. Sam Lao – “Selfish”

46. About You – “This Moment”

45. Trusko – “Miles”

44. Not Ur Girlfrenz – “New Kids In America”

43. Kaz Moon – “24 Hour Movie”

42. Guitar Emoji – “Clout”

41. Dezi 5 – “Lady”

40. Duell – “Eat Shit Die”

39. Gollay – “White Stag”

38. The Highwomen — “Highwomen”

37. Yella Beezy – “Rich MF”

36. Nervous Curtains – “Mass Amnesia”

35. Paul & The Tall Trees – “Beware”

34. Kylie Rae Harris — “Big Ol” Heartache”

33. Paul Cauthen – “Holy Ghost Fire”

32. Deep Red – “Things We Can’t Say”

31. Radioactivity – “Erased”

30. Soulzay – “Paid Everyday”

29. Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

28. Joshua Ray Walker – “Lot Lizard”

27. Medasin – “Mr Skitters”

26. Cuban Doll feat. Rubi Rose & Renni Rucci – “A.G.F.”

25. Play-N-Skillz feat. Luis Coronel – “Que Bomba”

24. The Highwomen – “Redesigning Women”

23. Erykah Badu & James Poyser – “Tempted”

22. Motorcade – “Oblivion”

21. Mountain of Smoke – “The Weeping Spine”

20. Cush With A C – “Baby”

19. Welcome Center – “Is This All There Is?”

18. TV’s Daniel – “Maybe We’ll All Die”

17. S3nsi Molly & Lil Brook — “Dead Man Walking”

16. Maren Morris — “Girl”

15. Sarah Jaffe feat. Roy Jr. – “One Hit One Wonder”

14. Post Malone feat. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

13. Selena Gomez – “Look At Her Now”

12. 10k.Caash feat. G.U.N. – “Aloha”

11. Yella Beezy feat. Quavo and Gucci Mane – “Bacc At It Again”

10. Ebo — “Bounce Back”

9. Vandoliers – “Cigarettes In The Rain”

8. Kaash Paige – “Love Songs”

7. Post Malone – “Circles”

6. Maren Morris – “The Bones”

5. Oscar DeLaughter – “Grand Prize”

4. Power Trip – “Hornet’s Nest”

<a href="http://powertrip.bandcamp.com/album/hornets-nest-single">Hornet’s Nest (Single) by POWER TRIP</a>

3. Paul Cauthen – “Cocaine Country Dancing”

2. Selena Gomez – “Lose You To Love Me”

1. Trapboy Freddy – “Lil Quita”