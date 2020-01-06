Let’s Take A Look At Central Track’s 19 Most-Clicked-Upon Stories Of 2019 — And Try To Determine What Their Numbers Say About You, Our Reader.

Well, another year is in the books. Or, perhaps better put in this digital-forward era, the cache.

Times like these, it’s natural to want to take stock of the past 12 months and try to learn lessons from all that transpired. And while we’ve already done that in terms of Dallas food, music, asshat-ery and film, it’s time we turned the lens back on ourselves.

How so? By sharing our most popular pieces of content from 2019, just as we’re wont to do at the turn of each calendar year.

Below, you’ll find our 19 most-clicked-upon stories of 2019 — along with a brief note about what we think each story’s popularity says about you, our reader. Check them out, and let us know if we’re way off in any of our assessments.

Or, better yet, just go ahead take a long, hard look at yourself in the mirror. Because these, for better or worse, are the stories Central Track readers clicked on the most throughout 2019.

What it tells us about you: Y’all hate some narcs! Or you love science?

What it tells us about you: You hate Nazis! As you should!

What it tells us about you: You’re concerned about rising crime in Dallas, maybe? More likely, you’re worried about your neck of the woods in particular.

What it tells us about you: You rightly get pressed when spots try pulling the classic “dress code” move and refuse to let people that look a certain way into their establishment.

What it tells us about you: You jam “Sunflower” as much as the next person.

What it tells us about you: You’re as sick of the Texas summer heat as we are — so much so that you’ll dig up this old 2017 classic.

What it tells us about you: You love the queen, and you love the stars.

What it tells us about you: You love classic Dallas dining spots.

What it tells us about you: You agree that Dallas is, indeed, “a shared delusion.”

What it tells us about you: You take pride in your alcohol consumption, and appreciate old stories as much as you do old bars. (This story originally was posted in 2016.)

What it tells us about you: You order your elotes from Jose in Spanish — and have since at least 2016, when this story first got published.

What it tells us about you: You have taste, and you believe Luka deserves better — and has since last year, when this story first ran.

What it tells us about you: You’re not trying to go to jail!

What it tells us about you: You love a train wreck.

What it tells us about you: You’re a curious sort.

What it tells us about you: You’re just like everyone else — and have been since 2015, which is when this classic first got published.

What it tells us about you: You didn’t hate the last season as much as you said you did on social media.

What it tells us about you: You’re brand-loyal — but not sauce-loyal — because you’ve been referencing this link since 2017.

What it tells us about you: You love lists — even ones that were posted in 2012 and are in dire need of updating. I mean, can you believe how low we had Beyonce? LOL.