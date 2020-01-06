Let’s Take A Look At Central Track’s 19 Most-Clicked-Upon Stories Of 2019 — And Try To Determine What Their Numbers Say About You, Our Reader.
Well, another year is in the books. Or, perhaps better put in this digital-forward era, the cache.
Times like these, it’s natural to want to take stock of the past 12 months and try to learn lessons from all that transpired. And while we’ve already done that in terms of Dallas food, music, asshat-ery and film, it’s time we turned the lens back on ourselves.
How so? By sharing our most popular pieces of content from 2019, just as we’re wont to do at the turn of each calendar year.
Below, you’ll find our 19 most-clicked-upon stories of 2019 — along with a brief note about what we think each story’s popularity says about you, our reader. Check them out, and let us know if we’re way off in any of our assessments.
Or, better yet, just go ahead take a long, hard look at yourself in the mirror. Because these, for better or worse, are the stories Central Track readers clicked on the most throughout 2019.
Central Track’s 19 Most Popular Stories Of 2019.
19.
UT-DALLAS NARCS DEVELOP THC LEVEL-TESTING DEVICE.
What it tells us about you: Y’all hate some narcs! Or you love science?
18.
WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING IN DENTON?
What it tells us about you: You hate Nazis! As you should!
17.
WHERE ARE PEOPLE GETTING KILLED IN DALLAS?
What it tells us about you: You’re concerned about rising crime in Dallas, maybe? More likely, you’re worried about your neck of the woods in particular.
16.
NEW HENDERSON AVE. SPOT 77 DEGREES HAS NO CHILL.
What it tells us about you: You rightly get pressed when spots try pulling the classic “dress code” move and refuse to let people that look a certain way into their establishment.
15.
AT&T STADIUM TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL POSTY FEST IN NOVEMBER.
What it tells us about you: You jam “Sunflower” as much as the next person.
14.
HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN REDNECK POOL.
What it tells us about you: You’re as sick of the Texas summer heat as we are — so much so that you’ll dig up this old 2017 classic.
13.
DALLASTROLOGY: WHAT YOUR SIGN GIVES THE FINGER TO AS BADU.
What it tells us about you: You love the queen, and you love the stars.
12.
ACCLAIMED LOWER GREENVILLE BISTRO THE GRAPE IS CLOSING.
What it tells us about you: You love classic Dallas dining spots.
11.
WAS CITY OF DALLAS FOUNDER JOHN NEELY BRYAN A CEPHALOPOD?
What it tells us about you: You agree that Dallas is, indeed, “a shared delusion.”
10.
THE OLDEST BARS IN DALLAS (FAR AS WE CAN TELL).
What it tells us about you: You take pride in your alcohol consumption, and appreciate old stories as much as you do old bars. (This story originally was posted in 2016.)
9.
IN OAK CLIFF, THERE’S ONLY ONE ELOTES CART THAT MATTERS.
What it tells us about you: You order your elotes from Jose in Spanish — and have since at least 2016, when this story first got published.
8.
THESE ARE THE UNIS THE DALLAS MAVERICKS SHOULD BE WEARING.
What it tells us about you: You have taste, and you believe Luka deserves better — and has since last year, when this story first ran.
7.
FIVE (LIKELY) NEW TEXAS LAWS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT.
What it tells us about you: You’re not trying to go to jail!
6.
KAABOO SHOULD BE CALLED KAABOOM SINCE IT’S BOMBING.
What it tells us about you: You love a train wreck.
5.
HEY, DO YOU WANT THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS’ OLD JUNK?
What it tells us about you: You’re a curious sort.
4.
THE 20 MOST POPULAR PORN STARS FROM DALLAS-FORT WORTH.
What it tells us about you: You’re just like everyone else — and have been since 2015, which is when this classic first got published.
3.
THERE’S NOW A GAME OF THRONES-THEMED BAR IN DALLAS.
What it tells us about you: You didn’t hate the last season as much as you said you did on social media.
2.
A DEFINITIVE RANKING OF EVERY FLAVOR WING AT PLUCKERS.
What it tells us about you: You’re brand-loyal — but not sauce-loyal — because you’ve been referencing this link since 2017.
1.
THE 100 GREATEST TEXAS MUSICIANS.
What it tells us about you: You love lists — even ones that were posted in 2012 and are in dire need of updating. I mean, can you believe how low we had Beyonce? LOL.