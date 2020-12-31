Let’s Take A Look Back At Central Track’s 20 Most-Clicked-Upon Stories Of 2020 And Determine What Their High Pageview Counts Say About You, Our Readers.

Listen, I’m not gonna use this space to talk about what a wild year this was.

We’re all very well aware of that fact.

Instead, like we always do at this time, I’m just gonna dive right into the Central Track stories that y’all clicked on on the most over the last 12 months and try to determine what they tell us about you, our readers.

Below, you’ll find just that: the 20 Central Tracks stories folks clicked on the most in 2020, a year that also just so happened to be (by far) our highest-ever trafficked year in nine years of operation.

Apologies to Shredded Cheese Wife Guy and most of the protest coverage we were acclaimed for this year — here’s what y’all clicked on the most this last year.

Central Track’s 20 Most Popular Stories Of 2020.

What it tells us about you: Y’all love a song with objectively insane lyrics.

What it tells us about you: Y’all wanted to know how badly your immediate surroundings were infected — and, shit, we can’t even blame you.

What it tells us about you: Google was the main avenue into this 2015 story about area-sprung porn stars that we should really update sooner or later for your horny asses! Hey, we get it: This was a lonely year.

What it tells us about you: Y’all enjoy hot media gossip as much as we do, turns out!

What it tells us about you: Y’all love a little evangelical hypocrisy and absurdity.

What it tells us about you: This weekly-updated piece about the latest happenings around town in this protest-filled year was a hit because, God bless y’all, you really give a fuck about making this world a better place.

What it tells us about you: Y’all understand just how tragic this year was for our local economy.

What it tells us about you: Hey, if you’re gonna be sheltering in place, this 2017 piece offers a good suggestion into making your homestead a little more bearable — especially in Texas’ brutal summers.

What it tells us about you: Y’all rightly respect a legend.

What it tells us about you: Y’all love growing the show.

What it tells us about you: Seriously, y’all really wanted to be sure your neighborhood wasn’t in deep shit.

What it tells us about you: Y’all were looking to score, maybe?

What it tells us about you: Y’all needed — and maybe even found — proof that ACAB.

What it tells us about you: Y’all are some responsible motherfuckers!

What it tells us about you: Y’all were either worried about your jobs, engaging in a little schadenfreude or just appropriately tired of old-ass white men spewing racist bullshit.

What it tells us about you: Y’all love mocking Karens. Hey, us too!

What it tells us about you: For real, y’all have some NIMBY-fearing energy.

What it tells us about you: Four years into this 2017 piece popping up on this year-end list, surely you agree with us in thinking it’s just insane at this point that Pluckers doesn’t advertise with us.

What it tells us about you: Y’all enjoy a good laugh as much as the next guy.

What it tells us about you: Probably nothing, tbh. This 2017 article of ours popped this year in the wake of nationwide and local George Floyd protests because assholes on the right wanted to know if it was legal to run over protesters (it still isn’t), and Google and alt-right Facebook groups kept feeding people this story for whatever reason — and jerks kept clicking on it even after we updated it to let people know this bill died early on in session. Actual readers of ours are consistently cool, but anyone who was actively seeking this piece out in 2020 is a certifiable turd that can go fuck themselves, full stop.