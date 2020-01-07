Meat Loaf Calls Climate Activist Greta Thunberg “Brainwashed,” And Posty & Justin Bieber Are Working Together Again. Plus More!

It wouldn’t be a real White Noise segment if we didn’t kick things off with sad, devastating or depressing news, and we’re displeased to report that this week’s White Noise will, once again, be a real one.

On the devastating, albeit relieving side, shots were reportedly fired at the front window of Deep Ellum Art Co., according to a Facebook post made by user Avi S. Adelman on January 2. Per the post, the time of the shooting was approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, though no injuries have been reported at this time.

For the sad and depressing serving of news, there’s speculation on Twitter that Kacey Musgraves and her husband, fellow country singer Ruston Kelly, have separated. While it’s not always wise to speculate, fans did notice that both singer-songwriters mysteriously deleted photos of each other on their Instagram accounts, to which the aroused suspicion is certainly understandable. However, for what it’s worth Musgraves and Kelly still follow each other on the app, so here’s to holding out hope.

We’re still over three weeks from February, but that isn’t stopping us from celebrating Veganuary, and the person you’d least expect to jump on board for veganism is leading us into it. Of course, we’re talking about Meat Loaf.

The “Bat Out of Hell” singer is a former vegetarian of 11 years and has since gone back to his old, carnivorous ways, but as VegNews reports, he is temporarily recommitting to his meat abstinence. As part of a promotion with UK-based chain restaurant Frankie & Benny’s, which has been promoting new vegan options, Meatloaf will apparently do anything for former love of plant-based food.

And no, we’re not getting paid by Frankie & Benny’s to plug its vegan options, and we’re certainly not getting paid to make Meat Loaf look favorable. If we were, we’d have an overwhelming workload ahead of us, because Mr. Loaf is repeating after his former Celebrity Apprentice boss and co-star, Donald Trump, in patronizing 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“[Thunberg] has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true,” said Loaf, a noted atmospheric chemist and climate scientist.

And like any normal person would do while discussing such a topic, he devoted some time in that same interview with Daily Mail to bragging about a threesome he had in his mother’s car while in high school.

As for Thunberg? Well, she took to Twitter to respond to the Dallas-born singer-songwriter in a rather stoic and classy manner:

It’s not about Meatloaf.

It’s not about me.

It’s not about what some people call me.

It’s not about left or right. It’s all about scientific facts.

And that we’re not aware of the situation.

Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach. https://t.co/UwyoSnLiK2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020

To digress from news pertaining to beef (no pun intended) between a teenager and a 72-year-old man, the Coachella lineup was announced on Friday, which means it is now officially music festival season. While some of North Texas’ weren’t represented on this year’s lineup for the Indio, California festival, we did see a couple festival lineup announcements over the past couple days that deserved brief mention, including:

Maren Morris on this year’s Bottlerock festival in Napa, California, with headliners including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks .

on this year’s festival in Napa, California, with headliners including and . Snarky Puppy member Nate Werth on this year’s Brooklyn Comes Alive, which is like Brooklyn’s jam band-centric version of Rock Lottery. Members of Dave Matthews Band, Dead & Company and Lettuce will take part in the special collaborative event.

Speaking of “special collaborative event,” St. Vincent made news the other day when she and Beck took part in a “Nirvana reunion” with surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, and the band’s former touring guitarist Pat Smear (also the cofounder of legendary punk band The Germs).

This isn’t Ms. Annie Clark’s first time taking part in a Nirvana nostalgia set with the two remaining members, though; back in 2014, she took part in a similar affair that featured a star-studded rotation of vocalists, including Kim Gordon, Lorde, Joan Jett, J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.) and John McAuley (Deer Tick).

Also star-studded? The Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, which good ol’ Post Malone performed, along with other jumbotron names like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morrissette.

Posty has also been reportedly cooking something up with none other than the resurgent Justin Bieber. Per TMZ, the Biebs is working on a new album with other collaborations from the likes of Travis Scott and Kehlani, which means Stoney is in good company (we’ll just pretend that upcoming Lil Dicky song isn’t happening).

Oh, and Mr. White Iverson’s unlikely bromance with former Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo has seemed to reach new heights, as this video of him karaoking to the Arlington metal band’s hit song “Walk” made the rounds on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beach fossils (@beachfossilsnyc) on Jan 2, 2020 at 6:10am PST

This concludes this week’s news roundup. Without further ado, here are some new releases:

Tomkat vocalist and former The Voice contestant Katrina Cain has a new song out titled “Promised Land”:

The long-dormant Denton folk outfit Seryn is back with a new single, “Peeling Paint”:

In the wake of a Disney-themed gig at The Kessler, The Grays have unleashed a cover of the flagship Pocahontas song, “Colors of the Wind”:

Dallas hip-hop artist Coach Tev uploaded a new Soundcloud cut titled “Uber XL”:

And finally, Dallas-via-Houston rapper BBY BRUJA has a new song out called, “In My Head”:

Cover photo via Justin Bieber on Instagram.