From Dallas Mainstays To Hidden Gems, We’ve Got Plenty Of Excellent Local Taco Shops To Choose From When Ordering Takeout.

Here we are again: day number who-even-fucking-knows-anymore of isolation. We can most certainly keep track of the months now, though, as President Donald Trump has officially extended federal guidelines for social distancing through at least another month, with a current expiration of April 30.

With inner pessimism subsided, there does appear to be a silver lining in some of this.

It seems now more than ever, there’s a collective conscious effort made to support all of our favorite local businesses — particularly those sustained by service industry workers who have immediately felt this pandemic’s blows.

Fortunately, they do have a source of support to hold on to, as the current shelter-in-place orders still allow for you to order food to go.

That said, if you’re going to seek out something to chow down on beyond the grocery store, we can’t emphasize enough how important it is you consider a local business. Your favorite chain restaurants will survive all of this — that same safety net of certainty isn’t resting comfortably under the locally-owned small businesses, however.

Ironically, though we’re all contained to our homes, this might be the opportune time to discover a new Dallas grub go-to, whether it be for pizza, beer or burgers.

We would be severely remiss to not suggest arguably the best comfort food at a time like this, though — tacos. And from known Dallas staples to neighborhood hidden gems, we’ve got plenty to choose from in this city. (No, I don’t want to hear your Fuel City takes.)

To be sure, this is in no way a definitive ranking of the best tacos in the city, but it is a co-sign of some of the small businesses in Dallas worthy of your taste buds in these rocky times.

Now grab a lime Topo Chico and get to ordering! But make sure to wash your damn hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Taco (@urbantaco) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUEL CITY (@wearefuelcity) on Feb 7, 2020 at 10:02am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TacoStopDallas (@tacostopdallas) on Feb 7, 2020 at 5:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by revolvertacolounge (@revolvertacolounge) on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trompo (@oakclifftrompo) on Dec 10, 2019 at 1:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiki Loco (@tikilocodeepellum) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:28am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resident Taqueria (@residenttaqueria) on Oct 28, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Come Taco (@elcometaco) on May 15, 2019 at 2:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞🌮 (@taystytravel) on Sep 14, 2019 at 3:27pm PDT

Cover photo via Urban Taco on Facebook.