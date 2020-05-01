These North Texas Italian Restaurants Are Still Serving Up A Little Slice Of Italy For Delivery, Curbside Pickup And Takeout To Grab And Go.

The smell of delicious pasta topped with a warm tomato sauce or pesto making its way to your table probably feels like a long-lost daydream by now. And even though Gov. Greg Abbott allowed restaurants to open back up to 25 percent capacity today, we still recommend skipping the booth for takeout instead.

If you’re looking for some savory Italian cuisine to comfort you in isolation, Dallas is not in short supply. These local joints offer a variety of to-go orders, deliveries and curbside pickup options.

Some of our DFW favorites like Kenny’s Italian Kitchen have closed their doors since this pandemic began to alter our lives. However, the restaurant announced it will be back in business on May 4, offering curbside pickup and to-go orders.

Others, like Design District’s Sassetta, have remained closed with the uncertainty of a future reopening.

Before COVID-19 left restaurants shut down, places like Terilli’s on Lower Greenville, offered more than just food — they offered ambiance. Sitting inside the dimly lit spot while a pianist keyed away at live music made for the ideal date night. Until we can enjoy soy nights like that, though, we’ll find solace in ordering flavorful smoked chicken ravioli or maybe their signature Italian nachos, Cheese Italchos.

Greenville Avenue’s Gallo Nero is offering full-size family trays of classic entrees such as Spaghetti, Rigatoni Vodka and even grilled chicken and veggies. Each family tray comes with side salads and homemade rolls, too. If you’re looking for some dessert to keep you going through the week, the restaurant also offers family dessert trays, including Tiramisu, Cannolis and a box of cheesecake of your choice.

Some restaurants like Dallas’ Adelmo’s Ristorante offer 10 percent off select food, and 20 percent off their wines, while Carbone’s offers 45 percent off their selection of wine; a pretty good deal for a nice Italian wine night during the quarantine. Others like Roman Cucina have an extensive menu, allowing for offerings for vegetarian and gluten-free diets.

There’s plenty of homestyle Italian plates to choose from, be it a classic lasagna plate, some delectable lobster fettuccine or even just the casual dish of spaghetti and meatballs. Now excuse as as we call-in a dish… or four.

Cover photo via Terilli’s Facebook.