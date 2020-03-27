Breweries Are Covered Under Essential Businesses Allowed To Stay Open Through Shelter-In-Places Orders, So Why Not Grab A Pack Of Your Local Favorite To-Go?

Being that this is unlike anything we have experienced in modern history before, these uncertain times are proving to have no clear guide for how to adjust to our new normal. So much so, that the unthinkable has happened: in efforts to help the now struggling food & beverage industry, the State of Texas has allowed for certain TABC regulations to be waived for the time being.

That includes the to-go orders from North Texas breweries. That’s right, you’re no longer stuck choosing between whatever is left at the grocery store and the Coors Light at 7-Eleven. And while we understand this isn’t comparable to the experience of enjoying your favorite North Texas-made beer within the walls it was brewed in, it’s the next best way to help your local ale makers stick around after all of this finally settles.

If your favorite Dallas-area beer is sold at one of your favorite local eateries, you can also kill two birds with one stone and enjoy a cold one with your meal, as restaurants and bars that offer food are also permitted to include beer in their to-go orders. This is especially good news for those of you who love brews from temporarily closed breweries like Deep Ellum Brewing Company or Revolver, as their selections can still be found at restaurants all around town.

According to data pulled from geotags on Twitter over the last month, Texas ranks no. 1 in drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic. And although we can’t say we’re surprised, we aren’t disappointed, either. And, being that there are so many breweries in North Texas — all of which you should consider supporting through these trying times — we wanted to highlight some of the most well-reviewed brewers we’ve featured.

That said, after sifting through our On Tap archives of the 200-plus brews we’ve reviewed here at Central Track, we’ve come up with a list of regularly high-ranking breweries offering curbside pickup you should call in for a beer or six. Beer sure to check their social media channels for the latest updates.

Here are our suggestions, in no specific order:

We just recently gave Lakewood Brewing’s Salted Caramel Temptress a perfect score of 10. Though that beer was part of a limited run, the brewery’s original milk stout, the Temptress, is available year-round.

Peticolas has fared well among our top ranking brews in On Tap, but what’s particularly exciting is the brewery’s unexpected roll out amid these rocky times: now available in cans are Come & Take It and Royal Scandal. See, there’s something to look forward to in all of this after all.

Of all the breweries listed here, Community Beer Company is the only one to crack a perfect score three times in our On Tap Catalog so far, including its Mosaic IPA. We’ll let that speak for itself.

There’s never been a better time to finally try that Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer. Just saying! If red ales are more your thing, we’re also big fans of the Imperial Texan.

Braindead is currently operating on somewhat of sporaTdic availability. Check in on its Facebook for availability updates each day. We suggest the Gritz.

We’re big fans of Oak Highlands Brewery’s Golden Mustache here at Central Track. By that we mean both the name and the beer itself.

We gave this McKinney brewery’s Full Grown Scallywag a near perfect score of 9.5. If that’s not enough, it’s also offering special deals on select brews for to-go orders.

“Massively hoppy and carries high carbonation and ABV that’ll warm your cheeks right up,” is how we described On Rotation’s Flocculation of Seagulls. Which seems perfect now that we’re finally moving back into that warm North Texas weather.

If you’re in far, far North Texas, you can swing by this Sherman brewery for 903’s sweet Birthday Sasquatch. If you’re out for something to match this warm weather, the brewery is also releasing two brand new beers in its Slushy series today.

