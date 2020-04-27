The Only Thing That Will Make Quarantine Even More Dull Is Shitty Fast Food To Get You By. Try These Local Restaurants Full Of Flavor Instead.

Day to day life can get a bit monotonous, and perhaps bland in these self-isolating times. In fact, we noticed some people seem to have gotten so bored that they decided to straight up put social distancing on ice this past weekend, as if Covid-19 just took the weekend off. If you’re one of those people, this list isn’t for you.

For those of you still maintaining personal responsibility by helping to flatten the curve, we’re here to remind you that you can still spice up your quarantine life by expanding your food options.

Caribbean food — the cuisine of islands located in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of the U.S. — has a variety of flavors and dishes that can brighten up your time when moving from your bedroom to the living room.

The food is a beautiful combination of both Latin American and African influence, with common staples like plantains and meat patties with a flaky crust called by different names depending on the region. Discovering the different islands’ techniques and how they put their spin on a dish with flavor tweaks and various cooking methods makes for a thrilling culinary experience.

Dallas has a wealth of great Jamaican spots with dishes like jerk chicken wings at The Island Spot and tender oxtail from Heroes Lounge. If you’re in the mood for Puerto Rican food, Adobo is open for pickup during select hours as well.

If your tastebuds can handle intense flavors, and if you don’t mind possibly sweating while you eat, these local Caribbean joints can add some excitement to your shelter-in-place menu with food that packs a punch.

Cover photo via Heroes Lounge on Facebook.