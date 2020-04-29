As We Continue To Wait For Dallas-Area Restaurants To Open Back Up In Full Service, Here Are A Few Excellent Tex-Mex Spots Still Open For Takeout.
Texas is the latest state to begin the stages of opening things back up in phases — that includes restaurants. Many types of retail places in the state of Texas will be allowed to open up again at 25 percent capacity. However, we still recommend following the advice of health experts in continuing to stay home as much as physically.
Fortunately, pandemic or not, all of these restaurants will continue to at least offer a pickup option, and many will continue offering delivery options, as well. Dallas is a hotbed for Tex-Mex offerings like Carne Asada from Mena’s Grill or street tacos from EBar Tex-Mex.
Most of, if not all, restaurants on this list are also offering a family bundle meal, allowing for bulk selections of their menus at a cheaper price. One restaurant is even teaming up with other small businesses as a way to band together for all different types of meals. Tommy’s Tamale Cafe is working with RE:defined Coffee House to continue offering its tamales among many other selections of food and drinks.
And of course, in true friendly Texan spirit, some of these restaurants are using this time to make donations and offer meals to Dallas healthcare workers. Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex is serving the health care workers at Dallas’ children’s hospital for free. We
All that being said, one big way to show your Texan pride right now is by supporting one of these classic Tex-Mex joints, so get to it ya’ll.
Mena’s Grill
Avila’s
Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex
EBar Tex-Mex
Pepe’s & Mito’s
Mia’s
Desperados
Las Palmas
Tommy Tamale Café
Cover photo via Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex.