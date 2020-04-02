You Can Help Out Your Fellow North Texans By Skipping The Grocery Store In The Next Few Days For Takeout By Supporting Local Restaurants.

Another day, another excuse to order takeout instead of forcing yourself to get creative with the remnants of your isolation snacks. Besides, calling in for delivery or curbside pickup is actually encouraged by city officials for the next few days anyway.

If you are able, try to avoid groceries stores through April 3 in efforts to support a campaign called “3 Day Takeout,” as WIC benefits are disbursed to those who receive them at the beginning of each month. Avoiding grocery stores for the first few days of the month will help prevent low-income families from going without essentials like toilet paper and bread, which have been often sold out since self-isolation began.

Ordering takeout will not only help keep the shelves stocked for your in-need fellow North Texans, but will also help support the local restaurant economy, which has floundered in uncertainty since restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms in March. On top of that, local restaurants that have been especially affected are Asian-American businesses, due to baseless fears stoked by racism. In fact, in the aftermath of the pandemic’s growth, the CDC has had to release guidelines for avoiding and reducing “stigma” being placed specifically on Asian Americans. B

The importance of supporting local in these days of growing unpredictability cannot be stressed enough — local businesses keep our communities going, and we want to see them through these trying times.

Lucky for us, there’s plenty to choose from what with tacos, beer, pizza and of course, Chinese food. So much so, that we wanted to give you some suggestions for where to call some dinner in from while you’re confined to the walls of your home.

This is not the end-all-be-all list of Chinese offerings in Dallas, but it’s a pretty solid place to start. I mean, just take one look at those handmade dumplings below.

