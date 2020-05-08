These North Texas Dessert Shops Will Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings For When You Need Comfort The Most In These Uncertain Times.

This time of year is perfect for strolling down somewhere like Lower Greenville with your friends, trying to beat the heat with quick sugary treat like a popsicle or a scoop of gelato. Sadly, the universe has other plans for us right now, but who says you still can’t enjoy something sweet in the comfort of your home? Not us!

Despite Texas reopening in phases, many local spots such as Sweet Daze Dessert Bar have decided to remain closed, only allowing for catering orders. Others, like Botolino Gelato Artigianale, have chosen to fully close down until further notice.

In contrast, many dessert places have also decided to reopen. Dallas’ Pure Milk & Honey will be open to the public for takeout again on May 9 and 10 with a limited menu for in-store customers. Many other Dallas spots are still open for everyone to stop by and pick up some quick comfort desserts, too.

The Instagram-worthy and local favorite Milky Treats Ice cream is still operating with pick-up, curbside and delivery options, so you can still try some of their Thot Tea Ana or Nutella Coachella ice cream flavors. If you’re missing the powdery taste and crips of the Texas Fair funnel cakes, look no further than Funnel Cakes & Gelato Arlington. The family-friendly eatery has a variety of funnel cake flavors, including a Banana Nutella Whip cream specialty funnel cake. If you’re looking for a more modest treat, JOY Macaroons has plenty of cute bites ready for curbside pick-up and delivery.

There are so many delicious spots to choose from. Good luck avoiding a sugar headache. And remember, keep staying home!

Cover photo via Gnome Cones’ Facebook.