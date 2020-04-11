You Can Still Fulfill Your Vegan Cravings With Some Takeout From This Any Of These Local, Vegan-Friendly Favorites Around North Texas.

Finding all-encompassing vegan places can be tricky to begin with, let alone during a global pandemic. Especially when considering the chaos COVID-19 has brought upon us, as restaurants all over DFW have either closed, scaled hours back or figured out a way adapt by taking the to-go route.

If you were planning to go vegan before the whole virus situation came down, or just want a break from typical fast food fare, these places are perfect for venturing into the vegan world.

Unfortunately, we’ve already had to say temporary goodbyes to some local vegan favorites like Juice Lab and Goji Cafe due to the uncertainty in the service industry.

While some of these places may not be entirely vegan, their menus do offer a significant amount of vegan options. From salads to meat replacements, or even plant-based protein bowls, there are an abundance of plates to try.

Local Dallas chain Nature’s Plates offers a whole weekly meal subscription, which is great for those who don’t want to venture out into the world too much right now. Meanwhile in Denton, GreenHouse Restaurant has recently started to offer its own grocery package for the community.

Others like Recipe Oak Cliff offer curb-side pickup and will serve until close or when they sell out of their menu for the day. If you’re in the mood for a something sweet to give you a little boost of energy, the concept is also offering special juices, smoothies and teas.

Cooking up a vegan meal at home is always an excellent way to eat in, but if you grow tired of the monotony and want to order something in, consider one of these local vegan-friendly spots. Besides, small businesses need our help right now, and we don’t want it to be any harder than it already is to find a truly vegan-friendly place after this is all over.

From veggie bowls, meatless tacos, ginger glazed yams, and even cauliflower bites, these places have got you covered for any craving you might have throughout this shelter-in-place craziness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiki Loco (@tikilocodeepellum) on Mar 28, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature’s Plate (@naturesplate) on Apr 2, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greenhouse Restaurant (@ghdenton) on Jan 19, 2019 at 11:12am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recipe Oak Cliff 🌱 (@recipeoakcliff) on Oct 28, 2018 at 7:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V-Eats at Trinity Groves (@veatsdallas) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spiral Diner & Bakery (@spiraldiner) on Mar 8, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmic Cafe Dallas (@cosmiccafedallas) on Feb 22, 2018 at 10:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Healthy Hippie Cafe (@thehealthyhippiecafe) on Mar 28, 2020 at 10:12am PDT