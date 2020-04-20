Covid-19 Might Have Taken Away So Many Of The Things That Make Us Happy, But It Can’t Rid Us Of The Relief From Nature’s Best.
Even a global pandemic can’t stop the arrival of the one holiday we all need right now. We know Dallas is keeping the local marijuana industry thriving, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise during these times of adversity. We’re living in uncharted territory, so now is as good a time as any to roll one up.
Of course, after a session in the box, or if you’re one of the brave souls that can tolerate edibles without losing your mind, you’ll need a snack. And, not just the flavorless crackers you dig out of the back of your pantry. The good news, is that the snacks can now come to you in this strange, takeout-reliant world we’re growing accustomed to.
Spending 4/20 under a stay at home order isn’t ideal, but there’s no need to let that kill your buzz — there are plenty of local spots offering takeout or delivery options to satisfy your munchies.
If you’ve got a sweet tooth and you’re looking for something to keep your mind easy, you can design your own donut at Urban Donut. The possibilities are endless!
If you really want to go in on a munchie masterpiece, Carbone’s has a spaghetti and meatballs dish that is so carb heavy it’ll put you to sleep. The best part? It won’t count against any diet you’re on because there are no rules right now.
Whether you decide to hit up Biscuit Bar for their bomb Biscuit French Toast or grab a grilled cheese from Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop that can take you back to childhood, the restaurants on this list have enough snacks to last you through your quarantine stash.
Urban Donut
Bangkok Dee Tai Cuisine
Biscuit Bar
Carbone’s
Emporium Pies
Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop
Las Almas Rotas
Sushi House
Zalat Pizza
Cover photo via Urban Donut’s Facebook.