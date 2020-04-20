Covid-19 Might Have Taken Away So Many Of The Things That Make Us Happy, But It Can’t Rid Us Of The Relief From Nature’s Best.

Even a global pandemic can’t stop the arrival of the one holiday we all need right now. We know Dallas is keeping the local marijuana industry thriving, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise during these times of adversity. We’re living in uncharted territory, so now is as good a time as any to roll one up.

Of course, after a session in the box, or if you’re one of the brave souls that can tolerate edibles without losing your mind, you’ll need a snack. And, not just the flavorless crackers you dig out of the back of your pantry. The good news, is that the snacks can now come to you in this strange, takeout-reliant world we’re growing accustomed to.

Spending 4/20 under a stay at home order isn’t ideal, but there’s no need to let that kill your buzz — there are plenty of local spots offering takeout or delivery options to satisfy your munchies.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and you’re looking for something to keep your mind easy, you can design your own donut at Urban Donut. The possibilities are endless!

If you really want to go in on a munchie masterpiece, Carbone’s has a spaghetti and meatballs dish that is so carb heavy it’ll put you to sleep. The best part? It won’t count against any diet you’re on because there are no rules right now.

Whether you decide to hit up Biscuit Bar for their bomb Biscuit French Toast or grab a grilled cheese from Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop that can take you back to childhood, the restaurants on this list have enough snacks to last you through your quarantine stash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Donut (@urbandonut) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangkok Dee Thai Cuisine (@bangkokdeethaicuisine) on Nov 30, 2019 at 1:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Biscuit Bar (@thebiscuit.bar) on Apr 17, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍷nicolesslaw🍴 (@nicolesslaw) on Sep 9, 2015 at 5:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emporiumpies on Oct 10, 2019 at 5:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Ubers (@uncleubers) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Almas Rotas (@lasalmasrotas) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi House Dallas (@sushihousedallas) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zalat Pizza (@zalatpizza) on Mar 26, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

Cover photo via Urban Donut’s Facebook.