We May Not Be Able To Find Comfort In The Coziness Of Coffee Shops Right Now, But We Can Still Get A Pick-Me-Up From These Local Gems.

Though it pales in comparison to the economic and health struggles we’re facing due to COVID-19, our daily ritual of grabbing coffee at our favorite spots has been disrupted.

Once an go-to for college students who were “studying” (read: procrastinating) and people who want to get away from the office in the middle of the work day, coffee shops are now, like the rest of Dallas, a ghost town.

Sure, you can pick up K-Cup pods during your guerilla mission to the grocery store, but we all know it’s just not the same.

Luckily for those of us that just can’t stay away from caffeine (or don’t even have a coffee maker), several local coffee shops are shifting to offer pickup of or drive through options during this time. So, in addition to the people of Dallas being able to get their go-go juice, the owners are able to keep their shops while keeping their staff employed, too.

Sadly, shops like Urban Blend Coffee Co. have had to temporarily close due to a decrease in business. Still, some of them remain open for pickup — and this isn’t even all of them — but, the best way you can help keep your local favorites from having to shutter is by supporting them via their drive-thru services.

Just make sure you go straight home after getting your iced coffee. We still have a long way to go in slowing the spread of this virus, after all.

Stay safe and enjoy your brew.

