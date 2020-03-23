Yes, You Can Still Order Food To-Go Under Dallas County’s Order Of Sheltering-In-Place, So Why Not Do It From A Local Business?
As we continue to navigate through these uncertain times, it’s becoming increasingly clear service industry workers need us the most right now. If they aren’t already being devastated by massive layoffs, they’re probably ridden with anxiety as the future of the restaurant economy looks grim.
Perhaps most vulnerable in these tough times, though, are the service industry workers employed by locally-owned businesses. However, as of now, even through Dallas County’s orders to shelter-in-place, they are still permitted to offer to-go food via curbside pickup and delivery.
I don’t know about you, but comfort food is proving to be somewhat of a calming way to get through all of this, and fortunately for us, Dallas has plenty of local businesses to choose from for one of the best comfort foods of all time — pizza.
Below are 10 of some of the best places to grab a pie in North Texas with each of their names linked to menus. These are just some suggestions we can attest to, but don’t forget about your neighborhood mom & pop shop around the corner, either.
And while we staunchly suggest staying the fuck home, we also recommend that if you seek takeout from anywhere, do it from a local business. Maybe even tip your server a little more than you normally would, if you can.
Eno’s
Cane Rosso
Olivella’s
Zoli’s
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
Cavalli
Fireside Pies
Bryan Street Tavern
Pie Tap
Zalat
Cover photo via Eno’s Pizza tavern Facebook.