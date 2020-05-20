The Celebrated Deep Ellum Bar Owner Talks Keeping His Business Afloat While Being Forced To Close And How To Bring The Craft Cocktail Experience Home.

The latest installment in our ongoing Quarantine Q&A series on Instagram Live is definitely a little more interactive than the previous entries.

Joining me in the terror dome this time around was Gabe Sanchez, the acclaimed bartender and owner of Deep Ellum’s celebrated Black Swan Saloon. And while there’s plenty of standard interview fare to be found here — we discuss how his business has coped with a forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic an why he’s not rushing to open his bar at 25 percent capacity come Friday — there’s another added twist in this episode.

Throughout our talk, Sanchez walked me through how to craft up my home cocktail game, using both ingredients he’s currently selling in lieu of Black Swan being open and also using just whatever we could find around my kitchen.

It’s a free-wheeling, booze-fueled chat between old friends, and we hope you get as big a kick out of watching it as we did shooting it.

