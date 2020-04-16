You Can Still Satiate Your Sweet Tooth Cravings With A Plate Of Delicious Pastries From One Of These North Texas Bakeries.

Remember the good old days of being able to grab a sweet treat with your midday pick-me-up of coffee? By which we mean a month ago, when such running around wasn’t so risky.

Nothing beats beats that first bite into a warm, crumbly pastry, and the best part is that you can have one for breakfast, lunch, or hell, any time of the day. And, as COVID-19 continues to drag us through the unknown, we know we can at least turn to the comfort of sweet, sweet carbs.

This pandemic isn’t stopping these local pastry joints from filling our eyes with hearts through their delicious creations. All the bakeries on the list offer curbside pickup and delivery options, so you can continue to practice safe social distancing.

Did you know Cakeism Dallas is still taking orders for specialty cakes? If you’re looking to deliver a cake to someone celebrating something special during quarantine, this might be a warm way to keep the company while you can’t physically be there. So far during this period of self-isolation, the team at Cakism has crafted custom cakes like this Hennesy-themed cake, an edible Jordan sneaker and so much more.

If you’re worried about your dietary restrictions, fret not — there are also gluten-free options and vegan alternatives. Unrefined Bakery has a variety of choices, from soy-free to non-GMO, while local bakery Hannah’s Gluten Free Bakery offers nut-free baked goods and is even on a mission to help COVID-19 patients and their loved ones by providing gluten-free meal plans.

For a little something to go with your snacks, local favorite 9Rabbits Bakery x Boba House also offers boba tea, and with its menu filled with Asian-style baked goods like Chantilly cake and Skillet Mochi Brownies, there’s plenty to go around.

Carbs aren’t always bad, and it feels like we’re living in times void of rules anyway.

