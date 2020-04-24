We Could All Use A Little Boost To Get Through The Blurred Days Of Quarantine, And These North Texas Juice Bars Have Something To Get You Feeling Green.

Summertime is almost here, and now that it seems we won’t be free from sheltering-in-place until right when the Texas heat — and its incredibly disrespectful sunrays — hits, the need for a refreshing pick-me-up is growing.

With the uncertainty of the when stay-at-home orders will finally be lifted, many places have adapted to this new way of life, including some of the best juice bars around North Texas. These juice spots are all offering curbside pickup and (or) delivery.

Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet, fresh raspberry pomegranate smoothie or a quick immune booster juice for the days in isolation that really get you down, these places have you covered.

Local Dallas juice bar Brewed + Pressed offers juices more on the green and citrusy side of the spectrum, if that entices your palate. Its Green Goals juice includes romaine, celery, cucumber, spinach, lemon and ginger. If you aren’t a fan of green things, Brewed + Pressed’s Morning Crush drink is jam-packed with orange, carrot, apple, turmeric, ginger and lemon. The juicer also recently stepped in to help take care of our local healthcare with the delivery of lunch and juice.

Dallas’ The GEM Juice Bar specializes in artificial ingredient-free products to ensure every ingredient is organic. They even have an ‘immunity’ mixed juice crafted with organic turmeric, ginger and lemon for keeping our immune systems strong during times like this.

If buying in bulk is your thing, Buda Juice offers its very own Buda Cleanse packages with the convenience of delivering straight to your doorstep.

If you’ve ever wanted to try a juice cleanse or hop on the ginger shot trend, now is probably the time. But, if the juice trend isn’t your vibe, most of these locations also offer smoothies and coffee, too.

Cover photo via Clean Juice.