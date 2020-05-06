North Texas Still Has Some Great Seafood Offerings Ready To Lure You In With Takeout And Delivery Services Throughout The Pandemic.
Oh, how things have changed in just a week here in Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has completely flipped the script, going from requiring everyone to stay pretty much locked down to now allowing restaurants to open back up at 25 percent capacity.
Still, as counties across the state — including Dallas County — continue to report multiple days of record high new case numbers this week, you’ll pardon us for still feeling a little skeptical that anyone should be going anywhere right now.
What that doesn’t mean, though, is that you can’t keep on enjoying some of Dallas’ best restaurants, many of which are still practicing safe social distancing with curbside take-out and delivery options aplenty.
In fact, how about a little seafood tonight? While Dallas may not be the first city to come to mind when thinking of classic seafood, the city offers a range of seafood wholly unique to our once-bustling Metroplex — many of which have done their darnedest to adjust with the times.
For instance? Well, TJ’s Fresh Seafood Market & Grills has been able to transform its parking lot into a curbside pickup location for its fish market, and is even slinging different selections of caviar snack plates to momentarily make you forget that any of this is happening. Meanwhile, Hook Line & Sinker in Uptown has its full menu — including prime season crawfish — ready to be served up at its pickup window. And that’s just the start of what you can find across the city.
While not a fully exhausting list of every Dallas seafood spot still luring customers at the moment, the curated list some of the more mouth-watering ones below is a good place to start looking.
TJ’s Fresh Seafood Market & Grill
Rex’s Seafood & Market
Shrimp will always be a delicacy to us at Rex’s. It brings back such wonderful memories of summer nights with the neighbors, fishing in the gulf, and shrimp peeling contest with siblings and cousins. 🍤 What does shrimp remind you of? 🥰 #shrimp #texasfishing #rexsseafood #familytradition #keto #whole30 #dallasfoodie #dallas
Hook Line & Sinker
What ya got crackin’ on this beautiful Tuesday?! It could be a few pounds of delicious Crab Legs & Boiled Shrimp! Just click the link in our bio to place an order online now! #hookedoncrab #hlsinker #hooklineandsinker #dallaseats #dallasfoodie #dallas #dfw #seafooddallas #seafoodie
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Amberjax
Seafood Shack
Oceanaire Fine Dining Seafood
Enjoy First of the Season Fresh Alaska Halibut in one of our signature dishes. Choose between Halibut Dynamite, Halibut Louie, or Halibut with lobster topping for $39. Plus add a bottle of Prisoner Red Blend or Cakebread Chardonnay for $49. Available Saturday and Sunday only. Click the link for your preferred location and call to order. http://ms.spr.ly/6177TgJx1
Flying Fish
Time is running out: 4 lbs of Crawfish for $20 ends today when supplies run out.* Call your neighborhood Flying Fish to place an order for curbside pickup/carryout. We close at 8 p.m. tonight.⠀ ⠀ #Crawfish #CrawfishSpecial #Delicious #Carryout #Takeout #TakeoutBentonville #TakeoutArlington #TakeoutDallas #TakeoutFortWorth #Seafood #TakeoutPlano #TakeoutHouston #TakeoutMemphis⠀ ⠀ *Crawfish not available at Little Rock location.
Cover photo via TJ’s Fresh Seafood Market & Grill’s Facebook page.