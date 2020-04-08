You Can Still Chow Down On Some Of North Texas’ Staples In Classic BBQ That Are Now Offering Takeout And Delivery Options.
Though much of our typical daily routines have been completely halted in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, one Texas custom stands (mostly) unbridled: barbeque.
A staple of southern comfort food, restaurants with a style for home-cooking are the feel-good we need and deserve right now to get us through these unprecedented times. And what better way to experience it then directly from your own home.
Whether you’re craving smoked brisket or a pulled pork sandwich, we all know there’s no shortage of finger-lickin’ goodness coming out of North Texas smokehouses. While many places are offering their typical menus in takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery options, some of the joints listed here have changed it up a bit in response to the grocery store stockouts of meats.
Located in Fort Worth, Heim Barbecue is offering what they call “beef boxes” on certain days of the week. These hefty boxes contain different selections and cuts of raw meat to last you through the Dallas County stay-at-home mandate and then some.
Heim, along with most of the barbeque restaurants listed below, are also offering “Family Packs” that come with meats already marinated and frozen so that they can be made whenever you’re ready for it. This is a great answer to the continued stockouts we’re seeing at grocery stores while also delivering restaurant quality we have come to expect as Texans. It’s also just in time for the at-home Easter celebrations. Another added bonus: the possibility of improved home cooking skills that will come from this. Maybe we’re just projecting our own cooking aspirations as we increasingly regret not paying attention when our parents tried to teach us these life skills, but we never thought we’d need a pandemic to realize it, ok?!
While we wait to get back to sitting on the patio of our favorite locally-owned barbeque spots, these (along with many other BBQ places still open in the DFW area) should hold us over.
Heim Barbecue
Lockhart Smokehouse
Terry Black’s Barbecue
Smokey John’s BBQ
Pecan Lodge
Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ
Cattleack Barbecue
Lakewood Smokehouse
Meat U Anywhere BBQ
Cover photo via Pecan Lodge’s Facebook.