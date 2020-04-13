Because We’re All Feeling A Little Lonely While We Shelter-In-Place, And Nothing Feels Warmer Than Southern Food Made With Love.

Sheltering-in-place with the stress of Coronavirus on your shoulders has left many of us doing the one thing that never seems to get boring — eating.

Naturally, the comforting nature of soul food makes for the perfect solace in these self-isolating times. Plus, indulging in a little bit of soul food can make you briefly forget we have to go to the grocery store dressed like characters from Mad Max now.

Being stuck at home has led the same type of people who subscribe to ‘rise and grind’ culture to now pressuring everyone to be Gwyneth Paltrow levels of healthy. No, we don’t want the recipe for your bullshit green juice via your Instagram stories at a time like this. Let’s be real, we all need a ray of sunshine right now, and few things can give us that like crispy fried chicken and crispy, baked mac and cheese can.

Soul food is a blueprint of the south, and we have some of the best right here in Dallas. Which is great for us, because a central tenet of soul food eateries is that they’re often small businesses with a lengthy family history, as recipes are passed down through several generations. And as we all know, supporting local small businesses is important to keeping one of the fabrics in Dallas culture afloat as we continue to navigate these times of uncertainty.

Whether you’re in the market for biscuits and gravy, Texas dry-rub ribs or beautifully seasoned collard greens, these restaurants can supply the style of cooking that takes you back to your grandma filling your belly up with excessive amounts of food before noon.

We might not be able to physically hug one another right now, but grabbing a box of takeout from one of these spots can feel like a warm hug in the mean time.

