Time Isn’t Real Anymore, But Breakfast Isn’t Confined To Time Restrictions Anyway. Here Are Some Local Joints Still Offering The Best Meal Of The Day.
As we head into the second month of social distancing (even though it feels like it’s been much, much longer), it’s essential to keep up with our daily eating routines, and what better way to enjoy the most important meal of the day than through supporting small businesses.
Listen, waking up with enough time to make plans for breakfast seemed like a silly thought to entertain up until recently, but now that time isn’t real, you don’t have to plan it around your busy morning. These North Texas breakfast eateries have everything from a simple cup of coffee to Texas-sized breakfast plates to fulfill those morning cravings.
As an added bonus, some of these cafes and diners have become a one-stop shopping spot for all essential grocery needs during this time. Located in Oak Cliff, Tribal All Day Cafe is offering customers with what they call “pantry pickup,”which includes dairy products, dozens of types of breads and their pressed juices made daily. You can grab your favorite pastry and get some shopping done all in one place.
Another innovative idea recently offered by Dallas staple Norma’s Cafe came in the form of a virtual benefit concert hosted across its social media platforms as part of the “Favor a Neighbor” campaign. All proceeds were allocated for free meals to First Responders and homeless shelters in dire need as their donations have come to a slow.
We can’t think of a better way to thank these local spots than with friendly Texan charm, as they continue to work toward safely providing us with meals. O.K., maybe only second to a good tip for their services. Make sure to call ahead to help them streamline orders and to make sure specific locations are open, too!
Lucky’s Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Crickles And Co.
View this post on Instagram
Tribal All Day Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Norma’s Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Oddfellows
View this post on Instagram
Tiki Loco
View this post on Instagram
Jonathan’s Diner
View this post on Instagram
Kozy Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Cover photo via Kozy Kitchen’s Facebook.