Time Isn’t Real Anymore, But Breakfast Isn’t Confined To Time Restrictions Anyway. Here Are Some Local Joints Still Offering The Best Meal Of The Day.

As we head into the second month of social distancing (even though it feels like it’s been much, much longer), it’s essential to keep up with our daily eating routines, and what better way to enjoy the most important meal of the day than through supporting small businesses.

Listen, waking up with enough time to make plans for breakfast seemed like a silly thought to entertain up until recently, but now that time isn’t real, you don’t have to plan it around your busy morning. These North Texas breakfast eateries have everything from a simple cup of coffee to Texas-sized breakfast plates to fulfill those morning cravings.

As an added bonus, some of these cafes and diners have become a one-stop shopping spot for all essential grocery needs during this time. Located in Oak Cliff, Tribal All Day Cafe is offering customers with what they call “pantry pickup,”which includes dairy products, dozens of types of breads and their pressed juices made daily. You can grab your favorite pastry and get some shopping done all in one place.

Another innovative idea recently offered by Dallas staple Norma’s Cafe came in the form of a virtual benefit concert hosted across its social media platforms as part of the “Favor a Neighbor” campaign. All proceeds were allocated for free meals to First Responders and homeless shelters in dire need as their donations have come to a slow.

We can’t think of a better way to thank these local spots than with friendly Texan charm, as they continue to work toward safely providing us with meals. O.K., maybe only second to a good tip for their services. Make sure to call ahead to help them streamline orders and to make sure specific locations are open, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luckys Cafe (@luckyscafedallas) on Apr 21, 2019 at 7:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crickles and Co. (@cricklesandco) on Oct 12, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIBAL (@tribalalldaycafe) on Feb 6, 2020 at 7:24am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norma’s Cafe (@normascafe) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oddfellows (@oddfellowsoc) on Apr 11, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiki Loco (@tikilocodeepellum) on Mar 28, 2020 at 8:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Arbo (@laura_elizabeth) on Jan 4, 2014 at 9:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie does Dallas (@karliedoesdallas) on Nov 10, 2019 at 7:28am PST

Cover photo via Kozy Kitchen’s Facebook.