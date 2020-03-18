Even With The Future Of Bar And Dine-In Restaurants In Dallas Uncertain, Dallasites Can Still Indulge In Killer Take-Out Burgers From These Top Area Joints.
Among the hardest hit in this ever-changing world dominated by COVID-19 are service industry workers. And, after the City of Dallas announced a ban on all bars and dine-in areas of restaurants, the hits just kept on coming.
This is all especially worrisome for small, local businesses. While the undecided fate of such closures looms over the entirety of Dallas-Fort Worth’s bar and restaurant economy, there is a bit of solace for service industry workers who fear the worst: Fortunately, restaurants and bars that offer curbside pickup or delivery are able to continue operating as long as patrons don’t gather in their dining room areas.
While that still drastically alters their business, it leaves a literal door open for those who can support these locally-owned businesses.
Granted, we still don’t encourage leaving the house leisurely, but we do suggest that, when you look for food beyond a grocery store, you do it with local businesses in mind.
One of my favorite meals when I’ve had a hard day — although I think it’s probably safe to say we’ve all had a hard week, by now — is a nice, fat, greasy burger. That in mind, we thought we’d suggest a few places for you grab some takeout from during these trying times.
All of the below-listed burger joints are small businesses that offer either curbside pickup, delivery or both. The hyperlinks included go to their menus.
Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t tour through some of Dallas’ most mouthwatering burgers.
Stackhouse
AllGood Cafe
Haystack Burger
Maple & Motor
Goodfriend
Angry Dog
Adair’s Saloon
The Peak Inn
Harvey B’s
Keller’s
Dairy-ette
Rodeo Goat
Uncle Uber’s
Easy Slider
