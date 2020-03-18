Even With The Future Of Bar And Dine-In Restaurants In Dallas Uncertain, Dallasites Can Still Indulge In Killer Take-Out Burgers From These Top Area Joints.

Among the hardest hit in this ever-changing world dominated by COVID-19 are service industry workers. And, after the City of Dallas announced a ban on all bars and dine-in areas of restaurants, the hits just kept on coming.

This is all especially worrisome for small, local businesses. While the undecided fate of such closures looms over the entirety of Dallas-Fort Worth’s bar and restaurant economy, there is a bit of solace for service industry workers who fear the worst: Fortunately, restaurants and bars that offer curbside pickup or delivery are able to continue operating as long as patrons don’t gather in their dining room areas.

While that still drastically alters their business, it leaves a literal door open for those who can support these locally-owned businesses.

Granted, we still don’t encourage leaving the house leisurely, but we do suggest that, when you look for food beyond a grocery store, you do it with local businesses in mind.

One of my favorite meals when I’ve had a hard day — although I think it’s probably safe to say we’ve all had a hard week, by now — is a nice, fat, greasy burger. That in mind, we thought we’d suggest a few places for you grab some takeout from during these trying times.

All of the below-listed burger joints are small businesses that offer either curbside pickup, delivery or both. The hyperlinks included go to their menus.

Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t tour through some of Dallas’ most mouthwatering burgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stack House (@stack_houseburgers) on Feb 16, 2020 at 10:47am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haystack Burgers & Barley (@haystackburgers) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Guzman (@frankiecguzmanjr) on Jan 9, 2020 at 9:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by goodfriend (@goodfriendbg) on Jan 6, 2020 at 11:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angry Dog (@angrydogdallas) on Sep 18, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Fain (@homesicktexan) on Dec 3, 2019 at 1:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marianne C. (@i3atnplaydfw) on Feb 15, 2020 at 6:31am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khang Mai (@khangfu) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @eatdrinkplano on Feb 29, 2020 at 5:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sami the Foodie 📍 Dallas, TX (@sami_the_foodie) on Oct 18, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RodeoGoatDallas (@rodeogoatdallas) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Ubers (@uncleubers) on Mar 12, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easy Slider (@easyslidertx) on Feb 18, 2020 at 6:21am PST

