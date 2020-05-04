Support These North Texas Sushi Restaurants That Are Still Serving Rolls (And More) For Your Delivery, Curbside Pickup And Takeout Pleasure.

Remember the days when we could go out — like, in public — and eat among friends at a crowded restaurant?

Well, to a degree, those days have returned. Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave restaurants across the state the go-ahead to open back up this month — at 25 percent capacity, anyway.

Our stance, however, remains unchanged: We still think it’s best to continue staying home and ordering takeout until actual healthcare professionals — which Gov. Abbott isn’t — give us their OK.

Still, especially now that we’re approaching two full months of the ongoing lockdown, we totally understand the itch to want to mix things up a bit with your routines — like, say, interacting over and over again with the delivery person from that one favorite neighborhood pizzeria you keep hitting up.

How about trying a little sushi instead? As luck would have it, most of Dallas’ venerable sushi hot spots have long been accustomed to takeout and delivery service — meaning that, yes, even now, you can have some fun with your food at home.

Consider Yama Sushi, which has offering up $1 sushi while being closed for dine-in service during a daily happy hour service that runs from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wai Wai Kitchen, meanwhile, has a hell of a deal of its own: They’re offering 12 sushi rolls going for the whopping lump sum of $9.45. Looking for something a little more classic? Try Deep Sushi, which has been holding things down in Deep Ellum since 1996, and engage in a little civic pride by ordering their Dallas roll, which is made with eel, salmon, cream cheese and a little bit of crab.

Give any of the below-listed spots a whirl, really. Or just go ahead and call up your own favorite neighborhood sushi spot and see if they’re offering takeout or delivery during these times.

To that end, keep in mind that the below list of places that are offering these services is not meant to be a fully exhaustive list of every sushi spot in the Dallas area that’s currently doing the curbside thing — rather, think of it as a way to get your sushi mind wheel spinning and your mouth salivating.

The more important thing, frankly, is that you keep on staying at home.

Cover photo via Deep Sushi’s Facebook page.