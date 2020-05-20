The Number Of Local Business Closures Is Growing Due To COVID-19, And We’ll Be Updating This List As More Announcements Are Made.

We’re now a little over two months into dealing with the effects of this pandemic.

Businesses have had to adapt, events have had to embrace innovation and the day-to-day lifestyles we all enjoyed not too long ago have been significantly altered.

While the local business economy has certainly done its best to survive dwindling sales as a result of social distancing measures, one thing remains certain: None of us are immune from the setbacks of this virus.

In March, Congress passed a relief bill that allocated for more than $300 billion toward small business aid. The bill was met with its fair share of criticism due to difficulty in access, as well as large chains like Ruth’s Chris Steak House receiving significant aid while many small businesses heard next to nothing. And without clear oversight or preparation from the government, many small businesses in Dallas have been left to figure out what their next steps look like, a number of them openly stating that operating at small percentage of their capacity simply isn’t a sustainable path toward keeping the lights on.

In turn, many businesses — even ones now permitted to open in some capacity — are choosing to remain closed until further notice out of an abundance of safety precautions.

In the worst cases, some businesses have had to permanently close their doors. After 95 years as a Dallas institution, Highland Park Cafeteria announced it would close for good. Longtime Deep Ellum staple Lizard Lounge called it quits earlier this month, too. Even world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck has decided to permanently shutter his Five Sixty restaurant at Reunion Tower.

And, still, we expect more announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Below is a running list of Dallas-area businesses that have permanently closed in the wake of the pandemic. If you know of any other businesses that have closed or plan to close, please contact us with those details.

Lizard Lounge

Blue Light Dallas

The Foundry/Chicken Scratch

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

Jake’s Burgers (Henderson Avenue location)

The Lot

Ross & Hall Kitchen & Beer Garten

Bird Cafe (Fort Worth)

Sushi Bayashi

Leather Masters

Birdie Bop

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Wa Kubota

Digg’s Tacos

David’s Seafood Grill (Cedar Hill)

Rock N’ Roll Sushi

YaYa Best Tex-Mex Yogurt

Highland Park Cafeteria

David’s Seafood Grill

Crytozoology (Denton)

Cover photo via Highland Park Cafeteria's Facebook page.

