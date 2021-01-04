Fort Worth’s Porte Diferente Is Spreading The Rapidly Growing Genre Of Corridos Tumbados Like Wildfire On Their Latest Collaborative Track.

Porte Diferente – “Dices Que Cambiado feat. Junior H”

RIYL: Songs about real life, cuh.

What else you should know: Corridos urbanos — also known as corridos tumbados or trap corridos — is a vibrant bridge between the old world and new world of regional Mexican music.

This emerging genre is crushing preconceived notions that Latinx music stretches far beyond the likes of mainstream Latin artists like Bad Bunny, and to a further degree, the legacies set by regional legends our parents listened to, such as Los Tigres del Norte, Chalino Sanchez and Los Cadetes de Linares.

Rancho Humilde’s Porte Diferente and Junior H are the byproduct of a generation of kids that grew up listening to the aforementioned regional legends and are now meshing that world with the glitz and glamour of mainstream digital “trapworld.”

There’s a recurring theme in corridos urbanos: the subject matter usually — but not always — is pretty emo, much like one of its precursor older musical cousins Tejano. Often, corridos urbano’s subject matter is very “slice of life” in that it focuses on coming of age moments through the modern Texas-Mexican millennial perspective. Y’know, subject matter like heartbreak, betrayal, success and smokin’ good.

The point is, if we slept on this track up to now then we’d like to apologize, because it’s still very specific, but it goes without saying that it’s a sector of southern Latinx culture that ought to be explored further. Don’t sleep — Corridos urbanos are taking over.