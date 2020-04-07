Dallas Records Highest Daily Case Count Yet After Brief Monday Dip, Political Rivals Challenge Jenkins, Suburbanites Keep Faking Positive Results & More.

It’s been four days since we last took a broad look at the most up-to-date coronavirus pandemic-related goins-on in Dallas, meaning its well past time for another round of contextualization through bite-sized, digestible news nugs.

Per tradition, let’s kick things off with the latest Dallas County Health & Human Services/Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation map detailing the infection of zip codes across Dallas County.

The latest map of Dallas County’s confirmed cases broken down by zip code — this one through Monday, April 6 — shows a steady increase across the city, and some new zip codes spiking. Three hotspots have been consistently appearing on these maps — University Park (75225), Oak Lawn/Highland Park (75219) and DeSoto/Cedar Hill (75115), which are still under duress, with the former two neighborhoods checking in with 29-37 cases and the latter spiking to 38-47 cases. Two new hotspots — Uptown (75204) and a North Oak Cliff parcel stretching from Beckley to Joppa — also make themselves known on this latest map, checking in with 29-37 cases. The biggest surprise, however, is the severe uptick in cases in a South Dallas stretch just east of Fair Park, which went from just 7-13 cases to a current range of 38-47 in just a four-day span. Click here to see a .gif of how this map have changed over the last two weeks.

Through Tuesday, Tarrant reported 517 cases with 18 deaths to Dallas’ 1,261 and 19. WFAA has a full North Texas county-by-county map breaking it all down. There’s been some insane back-and-forth between our elected officials lately. The distilled version of what’s been going on: 1.) On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s staff published a letter threatening to pull resources from Dallas’ pop-up hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center if the county didn’t start using the space; 2.) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins immediately denied ever implying that he didn’t want it, just that he always saw it as a “step-down” facility that the city’s other hospitals don’t yet require; 3.) Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson then tweeted that he was “stunned and deeply disappointed” that Jenkins hadn’t more activated the space yet; and 4.) Dallas County commissioners unanimously voted to limit Jenkins’ power, requiring him to notify them of any new restrictions and to get a majority vote from them before extending any shelter-in-place order past his previously announced April 30 date. Jenkins is getting punched in every direction, but we still stan.

More in a couple days.

In the meantime: Stay healthy, stay safe, stay the fuck home and stay washing your hands.