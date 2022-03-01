Dallas-Based Acts To Play SXSW, Vanilla Ice To Headline “Nineties Night” In April And Did You Know This Big Time Rush Member Is From DFW?

Austin’s premier arts summit, South By Southwest, is making a comeback in 2022 after having to be fully virtual the past two years. With over hundreds of music acts from all over invited every year, there’s bound to be Dallasites in the lineup. ’22 proved to be a big year for our fair city, as we have a whopping 26 Dallas-born acts featured at the festival. Let’s speed through all the North Texas musicians you can catch at SXSW, running March 11-20. We’ll update the list as needed.

We hope they have all the fun down in Austin — but not too much fun, we selfishly want to keep them here in Dallas.

If you got tickets to SXSW, you better be cheering on as many of these local acts as you can. We love Dallas musicians in all shapes and sizes — whether they had their humble beginnings here before blowing up to international fame … or they stay local and continue to thrive within the community’s support … or they were a one-hit-wonder-turned-house-flipper and is back to headline a ’90s-themed party.

Yeah, Vanilla Ice will be headlining a ’90s-themed party!

The Statler Ballroom will be hosting “Nineties Night” on April 15 and the rapper will be the headlining guest reprising all his hits. Rapper Young MC will also be there as the opening act. A venue full of millennials watching “Ice Ice Baby? and “Bust A Move” performed live? It’s going to be mayhem.

Now some nostalgia for the Gen Z-ers. By now it’s no secret that the sorta-real, sorta-fictional boy band Big Time Rush has made a comeback with a new single and national tour set for this summer. But did you know one of the members has DFW roots? It was news to us.

Logan Henderson, the nerdy, practical member of BTR (in the Nickelodeon show at least. We can’t speak for real life) grew up in Richland Hills in Tarrant County and went to Birdville High School. At 16 he landed a small role in Friday Night Lights, which was filmed in Georgetown, not far from Austin. It seems that he continued living in Texas for at least a portion of filming Big Time Rush, but has since relocated to Los Angeles.

As five wise men once said, “Don’t look back / don’t hesitate / When you go big time.”

And to round off this week’s edition of White Noise, here are a couple of recent local releases: