This Cover Of Coldplay’s “Yellow” By Dallas-Based Group La Energia Norteña Is One Crossover We Didn’t Think We Needed.

La Energia Norteña – “Yellow” (Coldplay Cover)

RIYL: alternative rock norteñas

What else you should know: This song really grew on us.

Last year, the Dallas-based regional Mexican band released its second covers album El Crossover 2 consisting of their norteño versions of popular pop, country and rock love songs. La Energia Norteña, or the Energy Boys, covered songs like Garth Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places” — with Robert Ray, Clay Hollis and Jerry DeLeon & Southbound – Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” and Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Of You” in this musical style popular in Chihuahua and San Luis Potosí.

These songs really do hit different this way. They’re sing-a-longs! They’re the kind of songs you sing drunk with your friends during those late-night hours of a good cookout. Except the norteño instrumentation makes you want to hit the dance floor instead – preferably at your cousin’s quinceañera or your crazy aunt’s second wedding. Yeah, we went there.

This album became quite popular because one song on it popped off. Actually, we found out because many of you sent us the music video (particularly one of us for obvious reasons. We won’t name names, ha.) When we realized these icons are from Dallas, of course, we knew what we had to do.

Let’s just say, when we heard the Energy Boys’ cover of Coldplay’s popular hit “Yellow,” we couldn’t believe it. In this version, the accordion and saxophone really steal the show. It replaces Coldplay guitarist Jonny Buckland’s lead guitar and the band’s harmonies. The Energy Boy’s vocalist Adrian Zamarripa really hits Chris Martin’s falsetto notes, which not many artists who cover this track can do.

