Huncho Da Rockstar — “Move”

RIYL: moving and grooving

What else you should know: Huncho Da Rockstar joined forces with rappers Kblast and Tisakorean in 2020 under the name Gogettas and made waves with the hit song “The Mop.” The music video managed to accumulate over 11 million YouTube views, leading to the trio being featured in an episode of Genius’ “Verified.”

Huncho’s latest track,“Move”, has the potential of being just as much of a viral sensation as “The Mop,” posessing the same type of playful energy but without the silly dance instruction. Huncho’s only goal in this song is to make you get up and move, which he succeeds in thanks to a passionate beat that is hard to resist.

Even though the beat helps elevate the track, the lyricism is nothing to scoff at. It is filled to the brim with braggadocios claims such as “Use to have zero deposit/Now I got whole lotta loot in my wallet” and “If I see it, I want it/I cop it back from the dead, huncho be the topic.” Our man started from the bottom now he’s here, no doubt.

Bringing these two well-executed factors together produces an excellent party track that would be a no-brainer for a playlist. The only downside is that this track leaves you wanting more from the rapper. It seriously gives a good taste at what he’s all about — fire lyricism on top of bodacious beats. Hopefully, he is working on more tracks to release soon.