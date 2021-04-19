Dallas City Council Is Politically Divided Into 14 Distinct Districts, Each With Different Personalities, Makeups And Needs. Here’s A Brief Look At Each.

With early voting in the 2021 Dallas municipal elections kicking off on April 19 and Election Day formally arriving on May 1, Central Track is dedicating a significant chunk of its bandwidth to covering this year’s city council elections. Why? Because, though voter turnout is historically just gobsmackingly low in these races each election cycle, these are the elections that can most affect the day-to-day lives of Dallasites — and, more so than in any other election, your votes really does matter in these races. Head here for more of our coverage on this year’s elections. Meanwhile, head here to discover your council district if you’re unsure, and here for more information about both early voting and polling locations.

Dallas is a city divided.

Frankly, that’s true on any number of harrowingly troubling modern-day racial and economic levels — the result of policies and practices that have been in place since this city’s earliest days.

But it’s also the case on a more straightforward (if, y’know, at least redlining-informed) political front.

When it comes to representation at Dallas City Hall, the city is split up into 14 different political districts, each of which represents a unique segment of the city’s geography and population.

SEE ALSO: SEVEN DALLAS NEIGHBORHOOD STARTER PACKS.

Here’s what those districts look like overlaid onto a map of the city:

For the record, that’s the map the City of Dallas website offers when you want to see a breakdown

Kind of a mess, right? Definitely overwhelming upon first glance, we’d say. (For a less headache-inducing map breakdown of Dallas’ districts, head here.)

SEE ALSO: 15 THINGS THAT KINDA LOOK LIKE DALLAS.

To that end, we figured it was prudent to take a brief, introductory look at each of these 14 city regions through the following means:

• how they look on a zoomed-in map (also per city-provided images)

• which neighborhood names they’re more colloquially known by

• who currently represents them on council

• which candidates are currently vying to represent them in the current municipal election

• which landmarks within them might help you place them on your own mental map

Will this provide a full, 360-degree picture of each district’s complicated makeup? LOL, no. Absolutely not.

But it should offer an important first-step into one’s understanding of how this city is currently represented on a political scale.

No sure of your district? Head here. You can also find out more about early voting and your polling place here.

District 1

(North Oak Cliff)

Current council representative: Chad West

Current candidates: Stephani Kyle, Gerardo Sánchez, Gioviani Valderas, Chad West

Major local landmarks: Bishop Arts District, Kessler Theater, Texas Theatre, Fuel City, Lee Harvey Oswald’s house, Stevens Park Golf Course

District 2

(Oak Lawn, The Cedars, Deep Ellum, Old East Dallas)

Current council representative: Adam Medrano

Current candidates: Raha Assadi, Jennifer Cortez, Michael Fetzer, Jesse Moreno, Sana Syed.

Major local landmarks: Trees, The Bomb Factory, Three Links, The Double Wide, Sons of Hermann Hall, The Round-Up Saloon, Station 4, The Grapevine Bar, The It’ll Do, American Airlines Center, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas Police Department HQ, XTC Cabaret, Dallas Love Field Airport, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Baylor University Medical Center, Victory Park, Tennison Park Golf Course

District 3

(South Oak Cliff, West Oak Cliff, Mountain Creek)

Current council representative: Casey Thomas

Current candidates: Irby Foster, Casey Thomas

Major local landmarks: Mountain View College, Dallas National Golf Club, Dallas Baptist University, Kiest Park, Dallas Executive Airport, The Potter’s House

District 4

(East Oak Cliff, South Oak Cliff)

Current council representative: Carolyn Arnold King

Current candidates: Carolyn Arnold King, Johnny Aguinaga, Matthew Canto, Maxie Johnson, Lelani Russell.

Major local landmarks: Dallas Zoo, Big T Bazaar, Wingfield’s Breakfast & Burger, Rudy’s Chicken, Cedar Crest Golf Course

District 5

(Pleasant Grove, Southeast Dallas)

Current council representative: Jaime Resendez

Current candidates: Terrance Perkins, Jaime Resendez, Ruth Torres, Yolanda “Faye” Williams

Major local landmarks: Bruton Bazaar, Keeton Park Golf Course, Griff’s Hamburgers, The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford Park

District 6

(West Dallas)

Current council representative: Omar Narvaez

Current candidates: Monica Alonzo, Tony Carillo, Wendi Macon, Omar Narvaez, Earl Thomas.

Major local landmarks: Trinity Groves, Sylvan Thirty, the Design District, Bachmann Lake, Hilton Anatole, Belmont Hotel, Fabrication Yard, Silver City Cabaret, Baby Dolls, Bucks Cabaret, Trinity River Corridor

District 7

(South Dallas, Fair Park, Buckner Terrace)

Current council representative: Adam Bazaldua

Current candidates: Adam Bazaldua, Tramonica Brown, Kevin Felder, Walter “Changa” Higgins, Calvin Johnson, Donald Parrish Jr., James “JT” Turknett, Israel Varela.

Major local landmarks: Fair Park, Cotton Bowl, Hall of State, Dos Equis Pavilion, Two Podners Catering, Elaine’s Kitchen, R.L.’s Blues Palace II, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Dallas Civil Rights Museum, Bonton Farms, The Great Trinity Forest, Eastfield College

District 8

(Red Bird, Southern Dallas)

Current council representative: Tennell Atkins

Current candidates: Tennell Atkins, Subrina Brenham, Lakolya London, Davante D. Peters.

Major local landmarks: Sweet Georgia Brown, Paul Quinn College, Red Bird Mall, Friendship-West Baptist Church, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Trinity River Audobon Center

District 9

(Lakewood, East Dallas, Lake Ray Rubbard)

Current council representative: Paula Blackmon

Current candidates: Paula Blackmon, John Botefuhr, Judith Kumar

Major local landmark(s): White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboreturm & Botanical Garden, Casa Linda Plaza, Little Forest Hills, Good Records, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Goodfriend Burger & Beergarden, Keller’s Hamburgers, Dallas Athletic Club

District 10

(Northeast Dallas, Lake Highlands)

Current council representative: Adam McGough

Current candidates: Sirrano Keith Baldeo, Adam McGough

Major local landmark(s): Hamilton Park, Flag Pole Hill, Lake Highlands Town Center, Audelia Park, Richland College, Texas Instruments

District 11

(North Dallas)

Current council representative: Lee Kleinman

Current candidates: Candy Evans, Jaynie Schultz, Barry Wernick, Hosanna F. Yemiru.

Major local landmark(s): Royal China, TJ’s Seafood & Market, Medical City, Valley View Mall, Galleria Mall, Prestonwood Country Club, the High Five Interchange

District 12

(Far North Dallas)

Current council representative: Cara Mendelsohn

Current candidates: Eva Curl, Cara Mendelsohn

Major local landmark(s): Deli-News, NorthBark Dog Park, Adventure Landing, The Old Frankford Church

District 13

(Northwest Dallas, Preston Hollow)

Current council representative: Jennifer Staubach Gates

Current candidates: Leland R Burk, Da’On Boulanger-Chatman, Gay Donnell Willis, William “Mac” Smith, Ryan Moore.

Major local landmark(s): NorthPark Center, The Shops at Park Lane, Presbyterian Hospital, Top Golf, Temple Emanu-El, Preston Royal, Preston Center, Preston Forest, St. Mark’s School of Dallas, Inwood Theatre, Celebration Restaurant & Market, Ursuline Academy.

District 14

(Downtown Dallas, Uptown Dallas, Lower Greenville, East Dallas)

Current council representative: David Blewett

Current candidates: David Blewett, Paul Ridley, Elizabeth Viney

Major local landmark(s): First Baptist Dallas, Third Church of Christ, Thanks-Giving Square, Dealey Plaza, Granada Theater, Majestic Theater, Lower Greenville, Dallas City Hall, Mockingbird Station, Lakewood Landing, McKinney Avenue, Knox-Henderson, Harwood District, The M Streets, Klyde Warren Park, Dallas Arts District, Lakewood Country Club

More 2021 Dallas City Council Voter Guide Coverage:

• WHY THIS ELECTION MATTERS.

• IN THESE THREE COUNCIL RACES, FRESH BLOOD IS GUARANTEED.

Cover photo courtesy of @themapdallas.