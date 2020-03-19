Also: Dallas County Reports Its First Coronavirus Death, A Dallas Police Officer Tests Positive And A Server At A Popular Dallas Restaurant Does Too.

As it has for the last week, the coronavirus-related news — both here in Dallas and also statewide — has been coming out at a rapid clip over the last 24 or so hours, so excuse us for skipping the formalities and just catching you up with the latest pertinent info all rapid-fire, bullet-point style:

In case you missed it in our earlier coverage, it’s also worth reminding you that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s state of disaster declaration was extended on Wednesday and is now set to remain in place until April 29. This means that all dine-in restaurants, bars, taverns, lounges, nightclubs, health clubs, gyms, arcades, theaters, billiard halls, churches and music venues within Dallas city limits are now likely to remain closed until that point.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended similar measures statewide.

Still, restaurants are still allowed to process take-out and delivery orders in the meantime — and, if you can support them in these trying times, you definitely should.

That said, when possible, stay the fuck home. Also, wash your damn hands.