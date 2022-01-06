To Top Off Dirk Nowitzki’s Retirement, Mark Cuban Announced A Future Statue Of The All-Star Will Symbolize His Greatness, But It Pegs A Question.

At last night’s tearful, bittersweet ceremony, the Dallas Mavericks officially retired Dirk Nowitski’s No. 41 jersey and unveiled a small version of a statue in his honor that will soon be displayed outside the American Airlines Center.

The ceremony was held at the stadium after the Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 99-82 and it included speeches from Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former teammate and current Mavs head coach Jason Kidd and the Big German himself. This marked Nowitzki the fourth Mavs player in history to have his jersey retired — others alongside Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman and Derek Harper.

During the 21 NBA seasons with the Mavs, the 14-time All-Star averaged 20.7 point and 7.5 rebounds, was named MVP during the 2006-2007 campaigned and helped the team win its only NBA title during the 2010-2011 season. Fans didn’t fail to express their love for Nowitzki’s ceremony and, of course, Dallas won’t let us forget how grateful we are to have had him for the past two decades.

His legacy will be honored with his very own statue outside the arena, which Cuban announced will be coming soon. For now, a small version of the statue gave fans an idea of what it would look like.

As Cuban pulled off the royal blue cover, there it was. A statue of Nowitzki that depicts him shooting his signature fadeaway or, as Twitter put it, anal beads.

Whoever made this statue needs to go back to the drawing board, but Twitter seems to be putting the blame on Cuban for this one. We can’t help but notice the proud smile on his face as he revealed such a unique statue to everyone in attendance. Do we think he knew? He must have, there’re no way it could have been overlooked. If it was then, it isn’t now. The tears down our faces quickly dried out and we couldn’t help but chuckle as some of these tweets.

Nowitzki — king, if we may — we’re sorry but we had to. Cuban, we’re coming for you (bad sex joke?).

They gave dirk the anal beads statue?!?! https://t.co/Ghk9LJX24l — lucas (never a doubt edition) (@LucasJHann) January 6, 2022

Dirk did all that for you and you repay him with a 2ft tall statue that is 1ft anal beads. Smh — Burgers and Blitzes (@NotToBeTrite) January 6, 2022

Mark Cuban really building a Dirk Nowitzki statue of Dirk double clutching anal beads. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bz8FKq75sA — Felix in Por☔️land (@FelixRadio) January 6, 2022

yeah the dirk retirement thing got me a bit teary eyed. but then they put anal beads on his statue. they absolutely have to fix that. — Ryan J (@9zyne) January 6, 2022

Mark Cuban going to hell for making anal beads apart of dirk’s statue https://t.co/1ZG6BzthYB — 🐺 (@hookahdoncicfr) January 6, 2022

Mark Cuban built a statue of Dirk launching some anal beads. He is a mad man. LMAOO https://t.co/0XPDBCV8Si “Why does my gf have a dirk statue in her drawer” — Marsh (@Cmarsh21) January 6, 2022

— -the inward these inwards need (@damnjwhatyousay) January 6, 2022

That Dirk statue is about to have anal beads trending on this web portal. Where is Mark, he needs to pay for this. — Holly (@holly_holl) January 6, 2022

@mcuban favorite website also seems to be in favor of removing the anal beads from the Dirk statue. https://t.co/N2xRI2OQVyhttps://t.co/qSSstwSoQf I guess they don’t represent Mavs fans anymore either? #removethebeads — Special Advisor Dirk Nowitzki Fan Acct. (@porktit) January 6, 2022

Why TF are there anal beads on the Dirk statue? We watched him take this shot thousands of times. We don’t need the theoretical flight path of the ball. Who signs off on shit like this?!? pic.twitter.com/Rhbf1ur6h1 — Mike Donley (@Donl3y) January 6, 2022

NOOOOO.