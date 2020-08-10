Some Of The Safest Places To Grab A Plate Right Might Just Be Food Trucks, And These Black-Owned Businesses Are Pulling Up All Over Dallas.

Between 2007 and 2012, the number of Black-owned businesses increased by 37 percent, while the number of businesses run by Black women, specifically, went up by 164 percent.

However, these numbers are expected to shift with the amount of businesses going under due to COVID-19.

Since March, small businesses in Dallas have had a turbulent time with shutdowns, which are already inflicting long-lasting setbacks, and without sufficient aid, the future of Black-owned businesses is cause for worry, as businesses owned by people of color are known to face more challenges in receiving resources to help.

We all know it’s more important than ever before to support our favorite local businesses, and with Black businesses already receiving less relief funding than white businesses, now is the time to put activism to further practice. Actively diversifying your menu is one of many ways to fight the racial wealth inequality in this country.

Food trucks are somewhat prescient in these strange Covid-19 times, as they kind of already allowed for safe social distancing in their being outdoors and providing distance among customers. While they may be a little harder to catch than your average restaurant, these Black-owned mobile outposts are worth support all the same.

Chef Cassy isn’t always operable by a food truck, but the personal chef and caterer does special food truck events. With a specialty in deep fried southern favorites, some of Chef Cassy’s most praised dishes include fried collard greens, alligator “eggs nest” and PB&J fried chicken wings. What is an Alligator Eggs Nest, you ask? A yummy deep fried concoction of alligator meat, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and garlic served over shoestring potatoes and topped with chipotle sauce. The fair is cancelled this year, anyway, so you might just want to make it a point to follow her to her next food truck stop.

The Food Box is a relatively new business in the Fort Worth area, as it celebrated one year of business in July. With that celebration came the addition of red velvet brownies to its already deliciously indulgent menu. A favorite snack unique to the Food Box is the stuffed pineapple full of cheese, rice, secret sauce and a choice of meat, or it can be made vegan with jackfruit, vegan cheese, zucchini and wheat rice. Also among its vibrant menu are plates like jerk chicken street tacos and loaded fries. The Food Box can be found every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2620 Scott Ave. in Forth Worth. For more info on where to catch the Food Box next, check out its Facebook page for more information.

Missing fair food? Look no further than the Pink Company, which has been serving up fried fair food goodness since 1998. The food truck offers up classics like funnel cake and sausage on a stick as well as fried oreos. With the cancellation of the State Fair of Texas this year, this might be one of your only ways to get your fried-everything fix. To find out where The Pink Company will be next, follow its Facebook page.

Smoke Sum Q is a Barbecue food truck specializing in smoked meats. Between rolling around town for pop-ups, and catering special events, owner Willie Lawson has been serving up food for the community since 2009. On top of creating delicious food on the daily, Lawson also offers holiday catering through specials like his Thanksgiving smoked turkey infused with Tequila and oranges. Smoke Sum Q truck regularly posts schedule updates to its Instagram.

The Caribbean Cajun is a food truck based out of Allen, but serves events all across Dallas-Fort Worth. The chefs describe the menu as “A mix of Caribbean and Cajun Cuisines with a little bit of tradition, a twist on some familiar favorites and something new.” Most recently, the food truck serviced medical personnel at Scottish Rite and the Texas Hunters Convention in Mesquite. For updates on where you can catch The Caribbean Cajun, stay up on its Facebook page.

The Itis food truck serves the DFW community with mouthwatering plates by doing events such as Market Days in Dallas. The menu typically consists of burgers, rib plates and loaded nachos. On top of serving the metroplex at large, the Dallas-based food truck also gives back through serving organizations like the Dallas VA. You can find more information on where The Itis will be next via its Facebook page.

All-G’s calims to serve “the best BBQ and Soul dishes with a down home twist” with offerings like southwest chicken egg rolls or catfish on a hoagie. Typically, All-G’s BBQ and Soul can be found in Garland, but to find out where the truck will be parked next, check its Instagram for information.

The Bells Sweet Factory is open Wednesday through Saturday, and as the name suggests, specializes in sweet treats like praline pound cakes and sweet potato pie. The menu also offers seafood favorites like crab cakes, NOLA-style gumbo and fried crab boudin balls. If you can’t manage to catch this one quick enough to get your hands on a delicious Bells Bayou Box, you can pick up the truck’s cookbook on its website.