As Texans, There’s A Certain Comfort In Soul Food That We Just Can’t Get Anywhere Else, And These Dallas-Area Soul Food Joints Are Serving It Up.

Here’s an ugly fact: Black businesses, when compared to White-owned businesses, are less likely to bring in revenue due to economic disadvantages, and thus fall short in closing the gap in racial wealth.

Data from the Small Business Administration shows that Black-owned businesses only make up 9.5% of all businesses in the United States at only 2.5 million, whereas white-owned businesses equate for 70.9% of all businesses. And to that end, Black businesses only see roughly 1.3% of total sales while white businesses see a whopping 88% and control 86.5% of employment and Black businesses only control 1.7%. These disparities are both vast and concerning.

Fortunately, Dallas has several resources available to find directories of Black-owned businesses in efforts to sustain the community. Not only does Black Biz DFW offer a business directory that is simple to navigate, it also includes a section about various demographics in efforts to educate people on the disproportionate numbers of Black businesses. Similarly, the North Texas Black Business Directory also provides information relative to the region.

Food is a great way to bring people together, especially during these wildly unpreidicatble times we’re living in. There are a number of restaurants across the metroplex to provide that comfort in the form of a home cooked-style meal, and this wouldn’t be Texas if soul food wasn’t involved. Below is a list of just some of the best Black-owned soul food joints in North Texas.

South Dallas Cafe is hard to miss right off the highway in Redbird Square. The local eatery is full of yummy classic southern favorites like fried pork chops and oxtails for the more adventurous eaters. For the full experience, add a nice side of collard greens or a helping of sweet potato casserole, and of course, don’t forget to top it all with a slice of the restaurant’s lauded peach cobbler. This spot is a staple of Dallas cuisine, as the Price family has been serving the community with love for over 20 years. The cafeteria-style menu changes daily, so check online before heading in to grab a plate. Due to the pandemic, South Dallas Cafe is only open for curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.

Though it’s out in Fort Worth, Drew’s Place Soulfood is worth the trip. Serving “good ol’ fashioned Southern cooking” since 1987, this little place has won countless awards. On its website, Drew’s boasts awards for “Reader’s Choice Best Soul Food” as well as “Best Fried Chicken in Fort Worth.” Chefs warn eaters the chicken can take up to 20 minutes to cook, and yet it’s still in demand. If that isn’t convincing enough, check out the delicious menu for all your tastebuds desire — from smothered pork chops to black-eyed peas, there’s a mouthwatering meal for the whole family. With pandemic safety in mind, Drew’s will is open for curbside pickup and delivery as well as via the food truck right outside the restaurant.

Ms. Mary’s in Carrollton is the real deal. As an NFL-certified vendor and D Magazine favorite, this joint is easily one of the best soul food restaurants in Dallas. The local spot even won the NAACP award for Business of the Year. Founder Mary Davis serves up mouthwatering favorites anyone can get behind like smoked sausage and candied yams that can be washed down with some Texas sweet tea or lemonade. Did we mention this place has only opened in 2016? For now, Ms. Mary’s is open for curbside pickup.

A Dallas Pop-up, Brunchaholics is not your typical soul food concept, but that doesn’t stop eaters from raving about speciality items like its soul food burrito. “What’s a soul food burrito,” you ask? It’s a yummy concoction of fried catfish, gooey mac and cheese and collard greens wrapped in a jalapeno tortilla — Chef Wash doesn’t miss. To find Brunchaholics, keep tabs on its instagram to find out where the next pop-up will be. If that’s not enough, you can grab a Brunchaholics cookbook from its website. Due to the pandemic, the team enforces a strict mask policy and social distancing while in line.

Mother’s Basket is an unsuspecting family-friendly find in DeSoto. With juicy hot links and seasoned catfish, you could say it’s a real catch. Want to take the southern comfort a little further? Guzzle down some of the restaurant’s signature peach mango sweet tea. Not only is the food made with love, but the prices are just right too. As of now Mother’s Basket is only open for takeout.

Casserole Soul Cafe is a charming little spot in the Historic Town Square of Lancaster. The owners pride themselves on being an establishment that puts God first and love in every bite. Serving up smothered pork steak with cornbread and sides like greens or candied yams, it’s definitely worth a try. For those deep, older southerners there is even the option of beef tips over a bed of white rice. This spot is open in all capacities right now.

