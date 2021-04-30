Dallas, You’ve Spent The Year Demanding The City Hear Your Voice. Well: Early Voting Turnout’s Been Low; Cast Your Vote On May 1 And They’ll Have To Listen.

After this election cycle’s early voting period of April 19 to April 27, it’s clear that pretty much none of y’all have voted in this year’s Dallas City Council races yet.

No, really: We can prove it. Based on Dallas County’s own election data, we know that only 36,067 Dallasites voted across that nine-day stretch.

Granted, we’re not entirely sure if those numbers reflect the populations within city limits that also (wildly) exist under the jurisdictions of Collin, Denton, Rockwall or Kaufman counties — but no matter. It’s still an embarrassingly low number for a county that boasts more than 1.3 million registered voters.

We’re talking about a less than three percent turnout here so far, folks.

That’s insane — but, we admit, it’s also not entirely unexpected. As we already pointed out, turnouts in these elections tend to be pretty low. In 2019’s council elections, some 80,735 people in Dallas voted — but years when the mayor’s seat is up for grabs, as was the case then and isn’t the case now, tend to draw bigger years than those where that’s not the case. If 10,500 Dallasites show up to vote on Election Day itself — on Saturday, May 1 — then this year’s polls will barely surpass 2017’s (also non-mayoral) council election voter counts. But fewer than four percent of all eligible voters will have made their voice heard in that case!

After a year in which young Dallasites in particular made it widely and loudly known that they wanted their frustrations to have a seat at the local government table, that’s pretty mind-blowing. So, pardon us for once again screaming this from the rooftops: IF YOU REALLY WANT YOUR VOICES HEARD, THEN THESE ARE THE ELECTIONS TO VOTE IN!

Never mind the fact — and it is a fact! — that local elections are far more likely to affect your life more than state and national ones ever will. Think about it this way instead: When voter turnouts are this low, your vote really does count — more than it will in most any other circumstance. If history is any indicator, and it tends to be, then most of this year’s council races will be determined by a handful of votes cast in either direction. In 2019, in fact, District 7’s council representative was determined by a whopping 91-vote margin. Seriously: 91 votes! That’s it!

If you’re registered to place a vote on May 1 — polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you can find more information about voting locations here — but you just don’t feel informed enough to have your voice heard, then spend a little time getting informed!

We’ve done our part here at Central Track to try and help get you that info. We introduced you to the city’s 14 distinct districts, we surveyed many of the candidates, we broke down the spiciest candidates running for office this year, we dove into the issues facing the three districts where new representation is guaranteed, we investigated the candidates’ signatures on a purely aesthetic level and, although we’re beating a lot of that same drum in this piece too, we explicitly broke down why this should election matter to you. (Oh yeah, and we also co-hosted a panel in which we got to know some of the city’s more progressive council candidates, which you can still watch on our Facebook page.)

We are also by no means the only ones in the city to have covered this election and its importance! Wanna know know even more about this year’s election? Google is your friend, homie! So too, in fact, are your actual friends: If you have politically engaged friends, ask them for help in deciding who to vote for in this year’s election. They’ll be hyped you asked, I promise.

Just, no matter what, get out there and vote, y’all.

Otherwise? Well, sure, you can still bitch about what happens in this city all you want — that’s absolutely your right. But, in doing so, you’ll be ignoring a truth that one of this nation’s greatest presidents reminded us of: Decisions are made by those who show up.

And in this year’s council races, that decision is truly yours to make. Don’t let this chance pass you by.

