Are You A North Texas-Based Creative Or Aspiring Journalist Who Loves Dallas Culture? We’ve Got The Perfect Opportunity For you!

Summer is on the horizon, and if you’re a student at one of the many universities in DFW, you’re probably on the hunt for a summer internship.

It’s hard to know exactly what an internship looks like in these strange, pandemic dominant times but much like, well, everyone else, we’re figuring it out as best we can.

Still, you should definitely consider interning at Central Track this summer.

It’s a rad opportunity for a number of reasons:

If you already keep up with Central Track you know we stay tuned into all things Dallas culture. What sets us apart from other media outlets is our biting voice, ears to the streets and intrepid take on telling it like it is. You have to admit, our Spring 2020 interns look like they’re having a pretty good time in the header photo of this post.

If all of that sounds like something that piques your interest, please read the descriptions below for more information about the internships we’re offering this summer.

Editorial Interns. Ideal candidates here are not just interested in Dallas culture (music, nightlife, fashion, restaurants, bars, etc.), but also at least a little familiar with it. Applicants should be strong, efficient and prolific writers. Responsibilities will include assisting in our day-to-day operations, maintaining and contributing to our daily event previews and crafting other articles for publication, both pitched and assigned.

Photography/Graphic Design Interns. The perfect candidates here should be well-versed in all aspects of the Adobe Suite, and creators in their own rights. We seek interns who are eager to help our writing staff better visualize their stories, and who are also capable of telling their own stories through visual means. Responsibilities will include photo editing, creating infographics and shooting events that take place throughout the market.

Social Media/Marketing/Branding Interns. Candidates here should be obsessed with social media, events and branding, and well-versed in Google's G Suite Responsibilities include conceiving and executing social media campaigns, assisting with event production, graphic design, photo editing and helping out with other branding efforts, both inside and outside of our office.

You should know that as of right now, internships with Central Track are unpaid, but could lead to paid opportunities post-internship. This is something we’ve been working on, but COVID-19 certainly doesn’t make it any easier. Anyone interested in a Central Track internship should be looking to fulfill internship credit through their college or university with a goal of receiving course credit for their experience. (If you’re not sure what your school’s policies are for something like this, ask your advisers if earning internship credit is a possibility.)

As for what an internship with Central Track entails? Well, that’s the fun part — it’s ever-changing. Past interns have been tasked with anything from video production of a smell test of a local candle shop, to chronicling their experience at a furry convention to helping organize the biggest night of our year: The Central Track Music Honors.

In a pre-Coronavirus world, we asked that our interns come to our Deep Ellum offices every week for 10-15 hours, but, being that as of publish that isn’t a safe practice, we’re adapting. We’ll work with you on a flexible schedule — be it through regular phone calls or zoom meetings — that work for both your needs as an intern and ours as a publication. Acquiring any gear, for example, a camera if you’re interested in a photography internship, is on you. That said, every intern applying should feel comfortable with writing in any capacity — it’s the crux of what our interns do, after all.

Does any of that sound exciting to you? Then send your resume, a cover letter that describes why you think Central Track is the right fit for you and links or attachments of work samples to editor Alec Spicer at alec [at] centraltrack [dot] com with a subject line of “SUMMER 2020 INTERNSHIP.”

The deadline for applying for a Summer 2020 internship is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Until then, stay safe, stay home and wash your damn hands.

Cover photo by Carly May.