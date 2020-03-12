Due To A Growing Number Of Event Cancellations Over Coronavirus Concerns In North Texas, We’ll Be Updating This List As More Get Announced.
Update at 10:12 p.m. on March 12, 2020: At a press conference this evening, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the county diagnosed an additional five “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus today, including at least one patient without any recent travel history. City officials believe this represents a “community spread” of the virus in Dallas County.
As a result, the county has issued a ban on all community gatherings of 500 or more people at any indoor or combined indoor/outdoor facilities starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13. The ban will run through at least Friday, March 20.
In the meantime, the county is also strongly discouraging people from attending gatherings of more than 250 people in similarly enclosed spaces.
It should be noted that the ban does not extend to schools, office buildings, airports, grocery stores or any other spaces where fewer than 500 people are present at the same time within the same room, or where they can be present without being “generally” in arm’s length of one another for an extended period.
You can read the full order from Judge Jenkins below:
Original story follows.
Now that the World Health Organization has officially declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, events are being cancelled at the turn of every passing hour, it seems.
We at Central Track are tracking the dissolutions of DFW-based events as they happen.
So far, national institutions such as the NBA, NHL have suspended the remainder of their seasons, while entities like MLB and Live Nation have postponed all events for the time being.
What does that mean for us on the local level, though?
To be clear, the CDC recommends avoiding close contact with people if the virus has reached your community — and, at the time of this writing, seven cases have been reported in the North Texas area.
The City of Dallas has already cancelled the annual St. Partick’s Day parade by revoking permits, which shouldn’t be written off as reactionary, being that several cities such as Kansas City and Oakland have banned all large, public events for now.
That said, we expect more cancellations in the DFW area as the pandemic continues to alter our everyday lives.
Below is an ongoing list of cancelled or delayed events in DFW. If you know of any other events that are set to be postponed or cancelled, please email [email protected] with more information.
And, please, wash your damn hands.
* indicates postponement/suspension, not cancellation.
- Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
- All “large-scale” Live Nation tours* (Postponed until at least April; refer to your point of purchase for information regarding specific shows)
- All “large-scale” AEG tours* (Postponed until at least April; refer to your point of purchase for information regarding specific shows)
- All Dallas Mavericks games* (Postponed until TBD)
- All Dallas Stars games* (Postponed until TBD)
- All Texas Rangers games* (Postponed until TBD)
- All NCAA sports activities
- All FC Dallas games* (Postponed until at least early April)
- All non-school-related DISD events* (Postponed until further notice)
- All classes at UNT* (Spring break has been extended and classes moved online until further notice)
- All classes at UTD* (Spring break has been extended and classes moved online until further notice)
- All classes and gatherings at SMU* (All classes have been moved online through at least the end of April)
- All classes at TCU* (Spring break has been extended and classes moved online until at least April 3)
- All classes at Paul Quinn College* (Classes have been moved online until further notice)
- Dallas County Civil Juries at George Allen Civil Courthouse and J.P. Courts* (Postponed until April 13)
- All events at the Dallas Museum of Art* (Postponed until at least April 3; The DMA itself will remain open for now)
- All events at the Dallas Contemporary* (Postponed until further notice)
- The Dallas Art Fair* (Postponed until TBD)
- Call of Duty League: Dallas Empire Tournament (Tournament will now be streamed online)
- Thin Line Fest (All in-person events are canceled; Film showings to be streamed live)
- All events at Fort Worth’s Sundance Square* (Canceled through at least March 31)
- ChingonX Music Festival at Four Corners Brewing Co.* (Postponed until TDB)
- The All Out Trinity festival
- The Puptopia dog festival* (Rescheduled for May)
- All events at Amphibian Stage* (Canceled or postponed through the end of March)
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Winspear Opera House
- Crawfish Festival at The Sound
- The Delta Wedding Extravaganza
- Mutt Madness at The Stoneleigh
- Art Battle: Texas State Championship at Deep Ellum Art Co.
- Pinky Doodle Poodle at Three Links
- Figment Dallas at Reverchon Park
- Caleb Cauble and Wild Ponies at Magnolia Motor Lounge
- The Bad Man at Twilite Lounge
- Kate Bollinger with Good Dog Nigel at Main at South Side
- Mangata with Better Now at J&J’s Pizza
- Texas Independence Day Dinner at Stampede 66
- Apartment Association of Greater Dallas Tradeshow at Dallas Market Hall* (Resheduled for August 5, 2020)
