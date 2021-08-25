If You’re A North Texas-Based Creative Or Aspiring Journalist Obsessed With Dallas Culture, We’ve Got One Hell Of An Opportunity For You.

Just as the academic calendar slowly kicks into its fall semester gear, we here at Central Track are looking for a handful of bright young area minds who really wanna learn some shit these next few months.

Think you’re game to join us in our mission of covering the hell out of this city we call home? Then keep reading.

If you’re already a Central Track reader, then you already know what we do: For almost a full decade now, we’ve kept our eyes firmly locked on all things Dallas-related, and we’ve busted our tails to report on this bonkers-ass city from different perspectives than any other publication in the market.

We’re dogged, ethical reporters and informed, intrepid scene observers who aren’t scared to tell it like it is — or to do the dirty work to shore up our stances.

Now, we’re looking for some budding journalists who see themselves in that same light to join our team as interns for the next few months.

Does that sound you? If so, take a minute to read the below descriptions what we’re looking for to join our squad this semester:

Editorial Interns. The best candidates here are not just interested in Dallas culture (music, nightlife, fashion, restaurants, bars, etc.), but also familiar with it. Applicants should be strong, efficient and prolific writers — and they should have a working vocabulary of what’s happening around the city and region these days. Responsibilities include assisting in our day-to-day operations, maintaining and contributing to our weekly event previews and crafting other articles — both pitched and assigned — for publication.

The best candidates here are not just interested in Dallas culture (music, nightlife, fashion, restaurants, bars, etc.), but also familiar with it. Applicants should be strong, efficient and prolific writers — and they should have a working vocabulary of what’s happening around the city and region these days. Responsibilities include assisting in our day-to-day operations, maintaining and contributing to our weekly event previews and crafting other articles — both pitched and assigned — for publication. Photography/Graphic Design/Video Interns. The perfect candidates here should be well-versed in all aspects of the Adobe Suite, and creators in their own rights. We seek interns who are eager to help our writing staff better visualize their stories, and who are also capable of telling their own stories through visual means. These candidates too should have a strong familiarity with Central Track and the worlds we cover. Responsibilities include photo editing, video editing, graphic design and shooting events that take place throughout the market.

While this semester’s opportunities come with a modest monthly stipend to help compensate interns for their work, ideal candidates should also be able to receive academic credit for their time with us. (If you’re not sure what your school’s policies are for something like this, ask your academic advisers if earning class credit through a Central Track internship is a possibility for you.)

Looking for a better sense of what an internship with Central Track might entail? Our 2021 summer interns have your answers.

“It was a really nice experience,” says Frances Tingle, who spent her summer covering everything from city noise ordinances and glass ceiling-shattering athletes to beloved local film festivals’ post-pandemic returns and TV show-inspired bakers. “It was challenging, but also a really comfortable environment. I felt really supported.”

“It was a lot of fun,” adds Alexis Castillo, who spent her time with Central Track attending #FreeBritney promotions at minor league baseball games, interviewing international tattoo icons, surveying local meteorologists about the weather and profiling viral exotic pet owners. “I really grew as a journalist, and I was able to cover things I actually wanted to write about — much more so than what I have been able to do in school.”

Although ever-changing pandemic conditions could alter out plans, fall semester interns are currently asked to come into our Deep Ellum offices for at least 15 hours a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each Monday through Friday. Interns will be expected to provide their own transportation, their own laptops and, with a few exceptions, most any other gear their contributions may require.

If this all sounds like something you’d be interested in, then please send a cover letter that describes why you’d be a good fit for Central Track, a resume, and relevant links or attachments to some samples of your work to me, Pete Freedman, at pete [at] centraltrack [dot] com. Please use the all-caps subject line of “FALL 2021 INTERNSHIP” in your email to make sure I don’t miss your submission.

The deadline for applying for a Fall 2021 internship with Central Tack is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1.

We look forward to hearing from you sooner than later — and, possibly, working with you in the very near future.