If You’re A North Texas-Based Creative Or Aspiring Journalist Obsessed With Dallas Culture, We’ve Got One Hell Of An Opportunity For You.

As the academic spring semester comes to an end, we at Central Track are looking for the next couple of young journalists who are looking to learn some shit these next few months.

If you’re already a Central Track reader, then you already know what we do: For a decade now, we’ve kept our eyes firmly locked on all things Dallas-related, and we’ve busted our tails to report on the great facets of this city — music, food, nightlife, you name it.

We’re not scared to tell it like it is, but still hold ourselves to the highest standard when it comes to ethics and honesty and are always on the mission to expand our story-telling abilities. If that sounds like you, consider joining us on this journey for the next few months.

We are looking for a couple of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed editorial interns. The best candidates here are not just interested in Dallas culture, but also familiar with it. Applicants should be strong, efficient and prolific writers — and they should have a working vocabulary of what’s happening around the city and region these days. Responsibilities include assisting in our day-to-day operations, maintaining and contributing to our weekly event previews and crafting other articles — both pitched and assigned — for publication.

We’ll keep you active and extremely hands-on — there’s no coffee-runs here (mostly because we’re remote.) Expect to work 10-15 hours a week, all remote, with the occasional ask to get your hands dirty and cover events in-person.

While this summer’s opportunities come with a modest monthly stipend to help compensate interns for their work, ideal candidates should also be able to receive academic credit for their time with us. (If you’re not sure what your school’s policies are for something like this, ask your academic advisers if earning class credit through a Central Track internship is a possibility for you.)

You should know that we, the current editors, started our roles at Central Track as interns ourselves. Now, we’re not promising that you’ll rise the ranks that quickly, but there’s always the possibility of one of us getting hit by a bus.

If interested, then please send a cover letter that describes why you’d be a good fit for Central Track, a resume, and relevant links or attachments to some samples of your work to us, Stephanie Salas-Vega, at stephanie [at] centraltrack [dot] com and Frances Tingle, at frances [at] centraltrack [dot] com. Please use the all-caps subject line of “SUMMER 2022 INTERNSHIP” in your email to make sure we don’t miss your submission.

The deadline for applying for the Summer 2022 internship with Central Track is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6. If selected, we’ll get you started ASAP.

We look forward to hearing from you — and, possibly, working with you in the very near future.

— Stephanie and Frances

Cover photo courtesy of Tenor.