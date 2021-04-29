Are You A North Texas-Based Creative Or Aspiring Journalist Who Loves Dallas Culture? Wow, We Have The Perfect Opportunity For You!

The academic calendar is — mercifully, especially after these last 12 months — is finally coming to its end.

If you’re a student at one of North Texas’ many great higher learning institutions, or perhaps a student returning to the area for the upcoming summer break from a far-off school, you’re like already thinking about how you’re going to spend these next few months.

Well, we’ve got a suggestion for you: You should apply to be one of our summer interns and join in on our mission of covering the hell out of this city.

If you’re already a Central Track reader, then you already know what we do: For more than nine years now, we’ve kept our eyes firmly locked on all things Dallas culture-related, and we bust our tails doing our best to report on the city from different angles than all the other publications around town. (We also aren’t scared to tell it like it is — presuming, of course, that the facts back up our arguments.)

If joining us in that journey sounds like a good time to you, please take a minute to read the below descriptions of the interns we’re seeking to join our team next semester:

The best candidates here are not just interested in Dallas culture (music, nightlife, fashion, restaurants, bars, etc.), but also at least a little familiar with it. Applicants should be strong, efficient and prolific writers. Responsibilities will include assisting in our day-to-day operations, maintaining and contributing to our daily event previews and crafting other articles for publication, both pitched and assigned. Photography/Graphic Design/Video Interns. The perfect candidates here should be well-versed in all aspects of the Adobe Suite, and creators in their own rights. We seek interns who are eager to help our writing staff better visualize their stories, and who are also capable of telling their own stories through visual means. Responsibilities will include photo editing, video edition, graphic design and shooting events that take place throughout the market.

While these opportunities will come with a modest stipend to compensate interns for their work, ideal candidates for Central Track internships should also be looking to fulfill internship credit through their college or university with a goal of receiving course credit for their experience. (If you’re not sure what your school’s policies are for something like this, ask your academic advisers if earning internship credit is a possibility.)

What kind of work could you expect to do while interning with us? All sorts of stuff, really! Along with assisting in day-to-day operations and tasks, past interns have produced content ranging from videos featuring smell-tests of local candles to first-person essays about attending furry conventions.

Historically, we have asked that summer interns come to our Deep Ellum offices for 10-20 hours each week — although we may be somewhat flexible with that this year as the fallout from the still-ongoing pandemic continues. We’re also happy to work with candidates on work schedules that take into consideration other obligations they may have.

Interns are expected, however, to provide their own transportation, their own laptop and, with a few exceptions, most other gear their contributions may require.

If this all sounds like a good time to you, then send a resume, a cover letter that describes why you’d be a good fit for Central Track and some relevant links or attachments featuring samples of your work to me, Pete Freedman, at pete [at] centraltrack [dot] com. Please use the subject line of “SUMMER 2021 INTERNSHIP” in your email.

The deadline for applying for a Summer 2021 internship with Central Tack is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Of course, you can and should feel free to send in an application well before then, though!

We look forward to hearing from you!

Cover photo of some beloved past interns by Carly May.