Our Editor’s Picks For Some Of The Best New Music From Artists In DFW Include Songs From Sarah Jaffe, Fxxxxy, Frozen Soul And More.

This time last year, I was putting together a lineup for our 2020 Central Track Music Honors. Now, every week when I put these playlists together I’m reminded of so many artists who could be tearing up the stage of Granada Theater in a few weeks.

Life — or the pandemic, rather — had other plans. You don’t need award shows to be reminded of how exceptional our homegrown crop of musicians are, though. While, yes, they’re a ton of fun, it’s just one night of celebrating the bangers being dropped every single week here in North Texas.

Among one of my favorites this week comes from the meeting of genius hip-hop minds in Dallas — Capshun, Coach Tev, Graham Malice and Hyndrix are on The Waiting List, a new recording session platform dedicated to “growth and community in Dallas music.” The new project’s first offering is titled “Clipper” and is teeming with seamless chemistry. I’m not surprised though, these guys are some of the hardest working young artists out right now.

Sarah Jaffe is back with the quiet release of “Dinosaur”, a dreamy, electro-experimental track perfect for this drizzly, cold weather we’re getting this week. The song features Sydney Ewing on saxophone and Scott Danbom on a gorgeous piano solo beginning around the 2:15 mark.

There’s plenty more here this week, too. I’m sure Free Blck.‘s “F.A.B” is the first of several tracks from their debut album that will see some stream time on these spicy playlists. And of course, Frozen Soul‘s behemoth of a critically-acclaimed new album Crypt of Ice makes another appearance this week.

Keep it spicy, socially distant and safe — a new virus variant has entered the chat in North Texas.

If you’re a musician in DFW who recently dropped something, or you’re just a fan of local music and think something should be on my radar: Please don’t hesitate to put me on at @alecspicey on Twitter or at [email protected]

Cover photo by Alec Spicer.