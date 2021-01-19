North Texas Reports Its First Case Of The New Coronavirus Variant, Seven More Area Vaccine Hubs To Open And Long-Term Care Facilities Are Struggling.

Remember last week when we asked you if you’re tired of this shit yet? Well, hopefully you have gotten some rest — because there’s even more bullshit in the forecast.

On Saturday, Dallas County reported its first case of the more easily transmittable coronavirus variant that originated in the U.K. and has since spread to states like Florida, New York and California. Here’s hoping Dallas — and to a greater degree, Texas as a whole — gets its so far-messy vaccine rollout together fast.

In the meantime, here’s the latest rundown of pandemic-related news in North Texas.

On Tuesday, Dallas County reported 1,351 new positive cases and 16 deaths . Tuesday’s numbers bring the county’s cumulative case count to 208,991 and the total death toll to 1,887. Additionally, the county reported 238 probable cases.

There are just 26 available ICU beds available in Dallas County, according to a Monday report from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council .

According to Mayor Eric Johnson, 517 of 1,074 total ventilators were in use. Mayor Johnson also reported confusing bed numbers based on information from 25 hospitals in Dallas.



Over the weekend, Dallas County reported its first case of the new coronavirus variant . A man in his 20s tested positive for B.1.1.7 , which is believed to be a more contagious strain of the virus. Because the man did not report traveling recently, it is suspected to be community-spread. Health officials have warned that if prevention is not taken seriously, the new virus could overrun infections by March. The strain originated in the U.K. in December, but the COVID-19 vaccinations already available are believed to be effective against the new strain.

Currently, there are 111 COVID outbreaks in long-term care facilities. In his daily update on Sunday, Jenkins said this is the worst outbreak among the facilities since the pandemic began.

North Texas will see seven additional vaccination hubs opened this week . This will bring the total number of vaccination locations to 13 . Collin County will open four of the seven new locations. Texas became the first state in the U.S. to administer 1 million vaccines last week. Here’s a full list of the hubs open in Texas.

We’ll see you again with more updates on Friday.