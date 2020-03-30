Officials Threaten To Close Parks If People Don’t Start Social Distancing, DART Modifies Schedule, A Lawsuit Over McKinney’s Shelter-In-Place Order & More.

It’s been a few days since our last coronavirus-related news roundup, so here’s another batch of pertinent news briefs meant to catch you up on the latest area goings-on.

As always, let’s kick this run off with another visual.

As expected, the latest map breaking down confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dallas county by zip code continues to show an increased spread. This most recent map — compiled by Dallas County Health & Human Services and the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation — was shared through Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ social media channels on Saturday, March 28. It shows the regional spread of confirmed cases through Friday, March 27. Compared to the most recent previous map we shared, this one shows yet more area zip codes being infected by the virus than ever before, as well as increased rates of positive cases in many of the city’s most populated areas. We anticipate a new map being released at some point soon — likely Monday evening or on Tuesday. In the meantime, if you’re curious about what things look if you zoom out some, the Dallas Morning News has a handy county-by-county breakdown map.

Dallas’ Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is being converted into a pop-up hospital. At the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and in order to “prepare for the worst-case challenges” relating to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas National Guard are converting the Downtown Dallas convention center into a temporary, supplemental hospital facility. The space will be set up to host 250 beds immediately, with plans accounting for a possible expansion to 1,400. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released the following statement in response to Abbott announcing the move: “I am grateful for the state’s assistance. The availability of hospital beds will be crucial to saving lives in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases. We will continue to work with Governor Abbott to ensure Dallas has the necessary resources to help us through these difficult times.”

In an interview with Politico, 47-year-old physician and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb slammed Gov. Abbott’s slow response to the pandemic, noting his willingness to allow local officials to call the shots in terms of mandates. He also noted the lack of available testing currently available in the state before outright saying, “I’d be worried about Dallas.” Area hospitals are looking into new ways to treat COVID-19. While the Dallas Morning News reports on various clinical trials being set up within Dallas County as a way to test possible treatments for the virus, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes that a Fort Worth hospital is already using plasma transfusions in its treatments of the infected: On Saturday, a 42-year-old COVID-19 patient in critical condition at Harris Methodist Hospital began receiving blood plasma from a recovered patient. Though not a cure, doctors believe plasma could help in the reduction of certain coronavirus-related symptoms.

Seemingly at least in part due to confusion stemming from Collin County Judge Chris Hill’s very vague shelter-in-place order that referred to all business as “essential,” a real estate agent in McKinney is suing that North Texas city over McKinney Mayor George Fuller’s stricter orders for his municipality within that county. Fuller, who told the Dallas Morning News that his own 19-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19 in Dallas recently, is confident that the suit, which is expected to be settled Tuesday, won’t stand: “I believe the law is on our side,” he told the DMN. DART will continue operating buses and light-rails throughout the shelter-in-place order, albeit with a modified schedule as ridership is down. The new schedule “reflects current ridership demand,” DART said in a statement on Monday. Head here for DART’s list of changes to its routes, which will go into place starting on Monday, April 6.

More as it comes.

In the meantime, we hope you continue to stay healthy, stay safe, stay the fuck home and stay washing your hands.