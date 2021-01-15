One In Every 13 Dallas County Residents Has Caught COVID, The Rollout Of Fair Park’s “Mega” Vaccine Site Has Been Wild And Post Malone Comes To The Rescue.

Y’all tired of this shit yet?

Well, sorry to break it to you, but we’re nowhere near out of the woods yet. Case numbers in Dallas County keep spiking, our elected officials are casting blame on one another over their bungled rollout of vaccines and major corporations are taking it upon themselves to close their businesses following outbreaks.

Not even baseball- or Post Malone-related good news this week is enough to make us see the light at the end of the tunnel today.

Still: Knowledge, especially in darkness, is power.

To that end, here’s the latest you need to know about as far as COVID-19 goes in the Dallas-Fort Worth region this week.

On Friday, Dallas County reported 2,817 new positive cases and 24 deaths. This brings the county’s cumulative positive case count to 203,897 and its total death toll to 1,853. Dallas County claims more than 2.6 million residents, meaning that one in every 13 county citizens have tested positive for COVID-19 at this point — per averages, anyway.

Reports to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson from 25 hospitals showed 4,686 of 6,082 total hospital beds in Dallas were occupied as of Friday. Additionally, 777 of 952 ICU beds were occupied, while 473 of 1,057 ventilators were in use. As we continue to point out, it is best to take these numbers with a grain of salt, as they’re directly in contrast to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ countywide figures, which point out that only 18 adult ICU beds were available in the county as of Thursday. The Dallas Observer took an interesting look at the bed-count discrepancies earlier this week if you’re curious as to the reasons contributing to the confusion.

