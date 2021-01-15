Lost your password?

One In Every 13 Dallas County Residents Has Caught COVID, The Rollout Of Fair Park’s “Mega” Vaccine Site Has Been Wild And Post Malone Comes To The Rescue.

Y’all tired of this shit yet?

Well, sorry to break it to you, but we’re nowhere near out of the woods yet. Case numbers in Dallas County keep spiking, our elected officials are casting blame on one another over their bungled rollout of vaccines and major corporations are taking it upon themselves to close their businesses following outbreaks.

Not even baseball- or Post Malone-related good news this week is enough to make us see the light at the end of the tunnel today.

Still: Knowledge, especially in darkness, is power.

To that end, here’s the latest you need to know about as far as COVID-19 goes in the Dallas-Fort Worth region this week.

  • On Friday, Dallas County reported 2,817 new positive cases and 24 deaths. This brings the county’s cumulative positive case count to 203,897 and its total death toll to 1,853. Dallas County claims more than 2.6 million residents, meaning that one in every 13 county citizens have tested positive for COVID-19 at this point — per averages, anyway.

