Dallas County Increases The Pandemic Threat Level Back To Red, The Texas Unemployment Rate Is Still Double What It Was Before The Pandemic Hit And More.

Remember last week when we talked about Tarrant County’s opting into opening bars? On Wednesday, they joined Denton and Collin counties in doing just that. Meanwhile, Dallas County is still seeing a steady increase in cases again.

And to think we all thought things were finally getting better. Don’t let your guard down in 2020. Here’s a roundup of coronavirus updates in North Texas you might have missed this week:

Dallas County reported 581 additional cases and one new death on Thursday. This brings the total number of cumulative confirmed cases in Dallas County to 88,372 and the death toll to 1,059. Dallas County also reported 52 probable cases.

Dallas County Reports 581 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 1 Death

589 Total Cases Reported Today Including 8 Older Cases and 52 Probable Cases Link to release: https://t.co/ioXdeJKRyU — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 15, 2020

As of Thursday, 4,389 of 5,851 total hospital beds were occupied, bringing the total occupancy to 75%. Additionally, 688 of Dallas’ 921 ICU beds are filled, and 365 ventilators are in use.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5851

Beds occupied: 4389 (75%)

Total ICU beds: 921

ICU beds occupied: 688 (75%)

Total ventilators: 985

Ventilators in use: 365 (37%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) October 16, 2020